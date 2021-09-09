'Africa needs hundreds of millions of vaccines – they’re just not coming'
-
Rich countries are still getting most of the world’s vaccine supplies, despite high vaccination rates and extreme scarcity in poor countries, especially those in Africa
-
Covax is likely to only reach 20% of people in low-income countries by the end of 2021, most will have to wait until 2022 or 2023
RELATED: SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé
Vaccines made in South Africa by Aspen Pharmacare in Gqeberha will now only be used in Africa.
In August, The New York times revealed Johnson & Johnson was exporting millions of vaccine doses from still largely unvaccinated South Africa to Europe, which had by then fully vaccinated 70% of its population.
Johnson & Johnson was sending vaccines abroad despite having delivered only 13% of the 31 million doses it is contractually obliged to supply to South Africa.
All exports to Europe have now been halted and vaccines already in there will be returned.
The global community is failing Africa with Covax by hoarding vaccines, said the African Union’s Covid-19 vaccine envoy, Strive Masiyiwa.
Covax was meant to have secured 320 million doses by August, yet only 30 million materialised - and only 3% of the Continent’s 1.3 billion people are fully vaccinated.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative (scroll up to listen).
Hassan is advocating to ensure that vaccines are made available to everyone, equally, and fairly no matter which continent you live on, or how rich or poor you are.
This is a small step forward… the issue is now to get those supplies into Africa, and into the arms of people…Fatima Hassan, Health Justice Initiative
Covax thinks they will get 25% fewer vaccines than they thought they would by the end of 2021… because manufacturers like Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer… have made commitments to the rich parts of the world, again, for all the supplies to go to those countries…Fatima Hassan, Health Justice Initiative
The countries that have signed these deals are unwilling to give up supplies even though they have significant coverage… We still have a real crisis… We don’t have enough supplies… Africa needs hundreds of millions of vaccines that are just not coming…Fatima Hassan, Health Justice Initiative
Covax is only likely to reach 20% of people in low-income countries by the end of this year… Africa must wait until 2022 or 2023, which is not okay.Fatima Hassan, Health Justice Initiative
All the licenses and contracts need to be open… The only information we get is through press statements… We socialised the risk… but all of the decisions are still being determined by the market… You have to issue multiple licenses for full manufacturing… We have a supply crisis…Fatima Hassan, Health Justice Initiative
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_162612481_johnson-and-johnson-logo-on-the-background-of-bottle-or-vial-with-vaccine-and-syringe-for-injection-.html?vti=nte1ff16v0a53kppoe-1-1
