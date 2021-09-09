Assisted dying should be available to all, says UCT lecturer
- UCT lecturer Jacques Rousseau says assisted dying needs to be accessible to all those who need it
- Physician-assisted suicide, or euthanasia, is banned in South Africa
UCT lecturer Jacques Rousseau says the right to die should not be reserved for a specific class or race.
He says assisted dying needs to be accessible to all who need it.
RELATED: Judge hears special testimony from terminally ill duo in euthanasia case
Some lobby groups in South Africa are still fighting for the right to die to be legalised in the country.
Rousseau says there needs to be a balance between morality and law in order to ensure that human freedom is not restricted.
RELATED: Terminally ill doctor and patient head to court in latest case over right to die
When people do seek this sort of remedy for a bad life, it's again a matter of class and often of race - people who can afford it can get that kind of help. They can fly to Switzerland and be assisted in dying.Jacques Rousseau, Lecturer in critical thinking and ethics - UCT
Whereas people who are poor and don't have the access to those sorts of things, not only is it stigmatised... but they don't have the access to those means of help. It again embeds those discriminatory class structures into our societies.Jacques Rousseau, Lecturer in critical thinking and ethics - UCT
The reasons are... sometimes selfishness, sometime it'll be not being able to deal with the sadness. The basic claim I'm making is that we don't adopt a consistent attitude and we let those things cloud our better judgment in these cases.Jacques Rousseau, Lecturer in critical thinking and ethics - UCT
I think it should be allowed or available to all at any time, even if you're just bored of life in a sense. And I'm saying this with qualifiers, it would depend on whether you have dependents, whether your legal affairs are in order etc.Jacques Rousseau, Lecturer in critical thinking and ethics - UCT
We quite readily allow a suffering non-human animal to pass on if you can see that its quality of life is impaired. But for some reason, we adopt an entirely different attitude [for humans].Jacques Rousseau, Lecturer in critical thinking and ethics - UCT
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_124669760_mid-section-of-mixed-race-female-patient-lying-on-bed-in-the-ward-at-hospital.html
More from Lifestyle
Why fewer men in South Africa are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 than women
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jacque Mthembu of the Human Sciences Research Council.Read More
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary
Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year.Read More
We drive the R419 900 Toyota Corolla hybrid – the cheapest one in South Africa
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who recently drove the Toyota Corolla Xs CVT Hybrid.Read More
Volkswagen will soon stop making cars with manual transmission
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo
Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees.Read More
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK
'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski.Read More
'We’ve just created a Woolies bag problem' - How many do you have at home?
In 2018 Woolworths began its campaign to stop using non-recyclable plastic packaging, including plastic shopping bags, by 2022.Read More
Are you suffering from the latest Covid side effect? It's called Zoom dysmorphia
Refilwe Moloto asks SU's Professor Mike Tomlinson about the latest Covid side effect known as 'Zoom dysmorphia'.Read More
Meet Monde Sitole, the audacious mountain climber uplifting male youth in CT
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to expeditionist Monde Sitole about his upcoming adventure and his inspiring youth initiatives.Read More