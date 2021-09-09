Assisted dying should be available to all, says UCT lecturer





UCT lecturer Jacques Rousseau says assisted dying needs to be accessible to all those who need it

Physician-assisted suicide, or euthanasia, is banned in South Africa

Picture: 123rf.com

UCT lecturer Jacques Rousseau says the right to die should not be reserved for a specific class or race.

He says assisted dying needs to be accessible to all who need it.

RELATED: Judge hears special testimony from terminally ill duo in euthanasia case

Some lobby groups in South Africa are still fighting for the right to die to be legalised in the country.

Rousseau says there needs to be a balance between morality and law in order to ensure that human freedom is not restricted.

RELATED: Terminally ill doctor and patient head to court in latest case over right to die

When people do seek this sort of remedy for a bad life, it's again a matter of class and often of race - people who can afford it can get that kind of help. They can fly to Switzerland and be assisted in dying. Jacques Rousseau, Lecturer in critical thinking and ethics - UCT

Whereas people who are poor and don't have the access to those sorts of things, not only is it stigmatised... but they don't have the access to those means of help. It again embeds those discriminatory class structures into our societies. Jacques Rousseau, Lecturer in critical thinking and ethics - UCT

The reasons are... sometimes selfishness, sometime it'll be not being able to deal with the sadness. The basic claim I'm making is that we don't adopt a consistent attitude and we let those things cloud our better judgment in these cases. Jacques Rousseau, Lecturer in critical thinking and ethics - UCT

I think it should be allowed or available to all at any time, even if you're just bored of life in a sense. And I'm saying this with qualifiers, it would depend on whether you have dependents, whether your legal affairs are in order etc. Jacques Rousseau, Lecturer in critical thinking and ethics - UCT