Assisted dying should be available to all, says UCT lecturer

Today at 15:35
Plan B
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
Mandatory vaccination - a crucial worker demand
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Morris - Professor at Department Of Economics At Uct
Today at 16:05
Western Province Rugby Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
The case for face to face education
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Graham Sayer - Executive Head at Somerset College
Today at 16:55
Ivermectin studies: a false hope so far
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nathan Geffen - Editor at Ground Up
Today at 17:05
Dr Saadiq Kariem Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Zuma Medical Parole: Equality before the law?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lukas Muntingh - Project Head at Africa Criminal Justice Reform
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
IEC reports on donations received by political parties Mandy Wiener interviews My Vote Counts Director Minhaj Jeenah. 9 September 2021 1:51 PM
Attorney explains Bromwell Street judgment implications for City of Cape Town John Maytham speaks to Browell residents' attorney Disha Govender about what the judgment means. 9 September 2021 11:51 AM
Foreign-registered vehicles need roadworthy certificate to drive in Cape Town Refilwe Moloto speaks to Richard Coleman, media liaison for the City of Cape Town’s Traffic Department. 9 September 2021 9:57 AM
View all Local
Zuma arms deal trial postponed over medical assessment Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News politics reporter Tshidi Madia about Jacob Zuma's arms deal court case. 9 September 2021 1:48 PM
Arthur Fraser admits he rescinded board decision and granted Zuma medical parole The National Commissioner of Correctional Services admitted this on Wednesday night to Vuyo Mvoko on SABC's The Watchdog. 9 September 2021 8:31 AM
Local govt elections to be held on 1 November The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 3:12 PM
View all Politics
'Africa needs hundreds of millions of vaccines – they’re just not coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 9 September 2021 9:36 AM
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year. 8 September 2021 8:35 PM
Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 8:05 PM
View all Business
Why fewer men in South Africa are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 than women Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jacque Mthembu of the Human Sciences Research Council. 9 September 2021 10:55 AM
Assisted dying should be available to all, says UCT lecturer Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to critical thinking lecturer Jacques Rousseau about assisted suicide and the right to die. 9 September 2021 10:41 AM
We drive the R419 900 Toyota Corolla hybrid – the cheapest one in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who recently drove the Toyota Corolla Xs CVT Hybrid. 8 September 2021 2:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
View all Sport
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'. 6 September 2021 9:29 AM
View all Entertainment
Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel. 8 September 2021 4:23 PM
[WATCH] 3-year-old missing in Australian outback for 4 days reunited with family Three-year-old Anthony Elfalak has been reunited with his family after going missing on his parent's rural property in Australia 8 September 2021 11:27 AM
Woman swapped at birth 19 years ago sues for €3M (R50M) over mix-up Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 September 2021 10:59 AM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
View all Africa
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care. 9 September 2021 12:53 PM
Why fewer men in South Africa are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 than women Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jacque Mthembu of the Human Sciences Research Council. 9 September 2021 10:55 AM
'Africa needs hundreds of millions of vaccines – they’re just not coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 9 September 2021 9:36 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Assisted dying should be available to all, says UCT lecturer

9 September 2021 10:41 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Assisted suicide
Right to die
assisted dying

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to critical thinking lecturer Jacques Rousseau about assisted suicide and the right to die.
  • UCT lecturer Jacques Rousseau says assisted dying needs to be accessible to all those who need it
  • Physician-assisted suicide, or euthanasia, is banned in South Africa
Picture: 123rf.com

UCT lecturer Jacques Rousseau says the right to die should not be reserved for a specific class or race.

He says assisted dying needs to be accessible to all who need it.

RELATED: Judge hears special testimony from terminally ill duo in euthanasia case

Some lobby groups in South Africa are still fighting for the right to die to be legalised in the country.

Rousseau says there needs to be a balance between morality and law in order to ensure that human freedom is not restricted.

RELATED: Terminally ill doctor and patient head to court in latest case over right to die

When people do seek this sort of remedy for a bad life, it's again a matter of class and often of race - people who can afford it can get that kind of help. They can fly to Switzerland and be assisted in dying.

Jacques Rousseau, Lecturer in critical thinking and ethics - UCT

Whereas people who are poor and don't have the access to those sorts of things, not only is it stigmatised... but they don't have the access to those means of help. It again embeds those discriminatory class structures into our societies.

Jacques Rousseau, Lecturer in critical thinking and ethics - UCT

The reasons are... sometimes selfishness, sometime it'll be not being able to deal with the sadness. The basic claim I'm making is that we don't adopt a consistent attitude and we let those things cloud our better judgment in these cases.

Jacques Rousseau, Lecturer in critical thinking and ethics - UCT

I think it should be allowed or available to all at any time, even if you're just bored of life in a sense. And I'm saying this with qualifiers, it would depend on whether you have dependents, whether your legal affairs are in order etc.

Jacques Rousseau, Lecturer in critical thinking and ethics - UCT

We quite readily allow a suffering non-human animal to pass on if you can see that its quality of life is impaired. But for some reason, we adopt an entirely different attitude [for humans].

Jacques Rousseau, Lecturer in critical thinking and ethics - UCT



More from Lifestyle

Why fewer men in South Africa are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 than women

9 September 2021 10:55 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jacque Mthembu of the Human Sciences Research Council.

Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary

8 September 2021 8:35 PM

Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year.

We drive the R419 900 Toyota Corolla hybrid – the cheapest one in South Africa

8 September 2021 2:26 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who recently drove the Toyota Corolla Xs CVT Hybrid.

Volkswagen will soon stop making cars with manual transmission

8 September 2021 2:06 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo

8 September 2021 9:01 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees.

Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK

7 September 2021 8:22 PM

'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski.

'We’ve just created a Woolies bag problem' - How many do you have at home?

7 September 2021 1:55 PM

In 2018 Woolworths began its campaign to stop using non-recyclable plastic packaging, including plastic shopping bags, by 2022.

Are you suffering from the latest Covid side effect? It's called Zoom dysmorphia

6 September 2021 8:52 AM

Refilwe Moloto asks SU's Professor Mike Tomlinson about the latest Covid side effect known as 'Zoom dysmorphia'.

Meet Monde Sitole, the audacious mountain climber uplifting male youth in CT

5 September 2021 4:29 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to expeditionist Monde Sitole about his upcoming adventure and his inspiring youth initiatives.

[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race

4 September 2021 2:48 PM

The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness Month

Arthur Fraser admits he rescinded board decision and granted Zuma medical parole

Politics

Why fewer men in South Africa are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 than women

Opinion Lifestyle

'Africa needs hundreds of millions of vaccines – they’re just not coming'

Local Business Opinion

NFP: Passing of leader Magwaza-Msibi might affect us in upcoming elections

9 September 2021 2:53 PM

FFP: Fraser admission on Zuma parole confirms he gets preferential treatment

9 September 2021 2:45 PM

PSC: Public servants have duty to report irregularities to higher authorities

9 September 2021 2:21 PM

