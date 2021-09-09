Why fewer men in South Africa are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 than women
-
About 60% of people vaccinated in South Africa by 13 August were women
-
Research has shown men to typically postpone seeking healthcare until late in a disease’s progression
-
Men typically have a lower risk perception of disease than women
Men in South Africa are not taking up Covid-19 vaccination at the same rate as women.
Only 40% of those who had been vaccinated by 13 August 2021 were men, according to a Health Department report.
This is an unusual pattern.
In countries where vaccine uptake is recorded by sex, there is a slight trend towards men being more likely to get vaccinated than women.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Dr Jacque Mthembu of the Human Sciences Research Council (scroll up to listen).
He asked her why men in South Africa seem to fail at preventative healthcare.
Mthembu has a PhD in Research Psychology.
Her PhD focused on masculine identity and its influence on violence and risk behaviour.
Men do not seek healthcare until it's really late in disease progression… They have the same view as women, that cost of services, distance to facilities, and quality of care are barriers to seeking healthcare…Dr Jacque Mthembu, Human Sciences Research Council
Health-seeking behaviour of men is seen as a weakness… Men perceive the risk of contracting diseases to be lower than women…Dr Jacque Mthembu, Human Sciences Research Council
You have to choose between providing on that [vaccination] day, or having to look after yourself…Dr Jacque Mthembu, Human Sciences Research Council
