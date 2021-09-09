Zuma arms deal trial postponed over medical assessment
- Former President Jacob Zuma’s arms deal trial has been pushed to later this month over his apparent ill-health
- The trial has been postponed to 21 and 22 September for the State to assess Zuma's medical records
- It's understood that the former statesman is still in hospital after he was granted medical parole this week in relation to his 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court
President Jacob Zuma’s arms deal trial has been postponed to later this month to allow time for the assessment of his medical records.
Judge Piet Koen held a brief virtual sitting on Thursday and postponed the matter to 21 and 22 September in open court, reports Eyewitness News journalist Tshidi Madia.
Zuma and French arms company Thales are facing multiple charges of fraud, racketeering, money laundering, and corruption in connection with the 1999 arms deal.
The former president remains in hospital after undergoing an undisclosed medical procedure.
He was recently granted medical parole from his 15-month jail sentence after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt of court for refusing to appear before the state capture inquiry.
According to Madia, if Zuma fails to appear at his next court date, he will have to submit evidence to Judge Koen.
We went in knowing that there will be a postponement... We knew it would be postponed as long as they're dealing with the issue of the medical records, that assessment that still has to be done.Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
He [Zuma] does need to be in court. He is unwell, from what we understand.Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
If he [Zuma] is not there, judge Koen has asked for the necessary evidence as to why he cannot be present. That goes back to the issue of the medical assessment of his medical condition.Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
