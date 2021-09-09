Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout
-
Right to Care is vaccinating people in deep, rural Eastern Cape
-
They leave early on a Monday to travel to remote communities, engaging beforehand with leaders and local taxi drivers
-
The team sets up vaccination camps at Sassa pay points
-
There is very little vaccine hesitancy in rural Eastern Cape
The Eastern Cape – a largely rural, poor province – has vaccinated 30.62% of its adult population.
Only the far more prosperous Western Cape (33.87%) has done better.
One reason for the Eastern Cape’s success is that they have gone to the people, even to those in the queue for their Sassa grants.
Lester Kiewit interviewed infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care (scroll up to listen).
Right to Care is a healthcare organisation that began in response to HIV and Aids in South Africa.
It is on a vaccination drive in the Eastern Cape.
The Eastern Cape has been exemplary in its vaccine rollout… We have learned an absolute fortune in delivering services to deep, rural areas…Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care
We have five teams in the Eastern Cape’s OR Tambo district. They leave early in the morning on Monday and travel to remote communities. Often taking impassable roads… In each case, there was an advance team that went to negotiate with community leadership…Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care
They’ve engaged with local taxi drivers to provide vouchers to go and collect members of the community, and bring them to the site…Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care
There is very little vaccine hesitancy. Indeed, the community is relieved…Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care
We see an uptick on that day [Sassa] … Boxer and PEP retail stores have assisted us… The team goes with the Sassa pay points… and sets up a vaccination camp…Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care
The most affected populations have taken up vaccines more urgently… Communication is critical… We often seen community leaders come forward for vaccination first, giving confidence. We stay for a couple of days because we see an uptick, increasing as people see their neighbours have the vaccine…Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care
