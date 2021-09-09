Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout





Right to Care is vaccinating people in deep, rural Eastern Cape

They leave early on a Monday to travel to remote communities, engaging beforehand with leaders and local taxi drivers

The team sets up vaccination camps at Sassa pay points

There is very little vaccine hesitancy in rural Eastern Cape

Rural Eastern Cape. © wandelguides/123rf.com

The Eastern Cape – a largely rural, poor province – has vaccinated 30.62% of its adult population.

Only the far more prosperous Western Cape (33.87%) has done better.

Data from the Department of Health (https://sacoronavirus.co.za/latest-vaccine-statistics)

One reason for the Eastern Cape’s success is that they have gone to the people, even to those in the queue for their Sassa grants.

Lester Kiewit interviewed infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care (scroll up to listen).

Right to Care is a healthcare organisation that began in response to HIV and Aids in South Africa.

It is on a vaccination drive in the Eastern Cape.

The Eastern Cape has been exemplary in its vaccine rollout… We have learned an absolute fortune in delivering services to deep, rural areas… Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care

We have five teams in the Eastern Cape’s OR Tambo district. They leave early in the morning on Monday and travel to remote communities. Often taking impassable roads… In each case, there was an advance team that went to negotiate with community leadership… Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care

They’ve engaged with local taxi drivers to provide vouchers to go and collect members of the community, and bring them to the site… Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care

There is very little vaccine hesitancy. Indeed, the community is relieved… Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care

We see an uptick on that day [Sassa] … Boxer and PEP retail stores have assisted us… The team goes with the Sassa pay points… and sets up a vaccination camp… Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care