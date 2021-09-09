New chapter for Cafda Book Warehouse following move to Kenilworth premises
- The Cafda bookstore has turned a new page after struggling to stay afloat at its old premises in Claremont
- Now called Cafda Book Warehouse, it has moved to a new location at 18a Glosderry Road in Kenilworth
- The new bookshop is open Mondays to Fridays from 8am til 4pm and on Saturdays from 8am til 1pm
Locals are encouraged to visit the new Cafda Book Warehouse in Kenilworth to help fund vital community outreach projects in Cape Town's vulnerable communities.
The Cafda bookstore has moved from its former Claremont location after 11 years.
It's found a new home at bigger premises in Kenilworth, with more room for books given by donors.
Peter Cato, the CEO of Cafda, says the non-profit organisation has opted to centralise its book warehouse in order to be more financially sustainable.
The money from book purchases s used to fund various Cafda projects, including feeding schemes and other welfare programmes.
Cato says Capetonians are also welcome to donate their books to the warehouse.
"Every book has a place on our shelves", he tells CapeTalk.
Donated books can be dropped off at 18a Glosderry Road in Kenilworth or you can contact the Cafda head office on 021 706 2050 to arrange for the books to be collected.
It's completely packed up, we get the latest books by hundreds per day... The more books, the more revenue for Cfada as well which means better sustainability for us.Peter Cato, CEO - Cafda
We always had the idea of having a bigger place in terms of having a warehouse where we people can come in and buy [more books] than before.Peter Cato, CEO - Cafda
We moved to Kenilworth and it has indeed been much better for us financially than in Claremont.Peter Cato, CEO - Cafda
Like you know, NPOs struggle financially out there. Covid-19 hit us extremely hard.Peter Cato, CEO - Cafda
Source : https://www.facebook.com/Cafda1/photos/pcb.4407168275974010/4407168179307353
