IEC reports on donations received by political parties





The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has released its first report on political party donations.

The report is in line with the provisions of the Political Party Funding Act.

The ANC declared direct donations totalling R10.72 million while the DA got R15.98 million, according to News24.

Almost all parties have submitted disclosures… Minhaj Jeenah, Director - My Vote Counts

It [Political Party Funding Act] compels political parties every quarter to disclose funding received from private donors above R100 000… Minhaj Jeenah, Director - My Vote Counts