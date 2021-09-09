IEC reports on donations received by political parties
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has released its first report on political party donations.
The report is in line with the provisions of the Political Party Funding Act.
The ANC declared direct donations totalling R10.72 million while the DA got R15.98 million, according to News24.
Mandy Wiener interviewed My Vote Counts Director Minhaj Jeenah (scroll up to listen).
Almost all parties have submitted disclosures…Minhaj Jeenah, Director - My Vote Counts
It [Political Party Funding Act] compels political parties every quarter to disclose funding received from private donors above R100 000…Minhaj Jeenah, Director - My Vote Counts
We hope this will contribute… to the fight against corruption… and deepen our democracy.Minhaj Jeenah, Director - My Vote Counts
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
