Western Cape Covid-19 cases continue on downward trajectory

The Western Cape Health Department says Covid-19 case numbers continue to move on a downward trend in the province.

The province has exited the peak of Covid-19 infections and is on track to officially exit the third wave soon.

With pressure on the healthcare platform decreasing, the department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem says public hospitals in the Western Cape can begin focusing their attention on other medical services that had to be placed on hold during the third wave.

There are currently 2,819 Covid-19 patients in public and private hospitals across the Western Cape, compared to 3,608 at its highest point on 6 August 2021.

The Metro mass fatality centre was brought online during the height of Covid-19 deaths. It has the capacity for 240 bodies, and it currently has 18 decedents admitted.

Dr. Kariem says the facility will close on 30 September because it has not been used at full capacity.

Provincial authorities have appealed to those who have not yet been vaccinated to take up their opportunity to gain protection against Covid-19

The hospital admissions on a daily basis are coming down quite significantly from where it was at the peak. Even the mortality has come down to the point where we can close the Metro mass fatality centre that we opened up to cope with additional bodies. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

We are particularly pleased about the reduced impact on our health platform. It does mean we have more resources to plow back into catching up with operations and the medical care that would have had to be postponed. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health