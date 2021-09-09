WCape school encourages learners to be more conscious about reducing waste





The Green School South Africa has a zero waste policy

6-10 September is International Zero Waste Week

The school encourages learners to be more conscious about reducing food, plastic and paper waste

Every year in September, there's a week dedicated to raising awareness of the environmental impact of all the things we discard and waste in our homes, offices and through our recreational activities.

This year, International Zero Waste Week is commemorated from 6-10 September.

The Green School near Paarl, which opened its doors for its first pupil intake earlier this year is working hard at instilling a zero waste policy.

The school is part of an international network that started with the original Green School in Bali, and now also includes a branch in New Zealand, with a 4th to open its doors in Mexico next year.

The concept is to educate for sustainability through community-integrated, entrepreneurial learning in a natural environment.

Bruce James, who is the head gardener at Green School South Africa says the school has a strict zero-waste policy which has been in place even since its construction phase.

We have about two-thousand square metres of vegetables gardens. We have over a hundred citrus trees...and then another two hundred fruit trees, ranging from peaches to plums, right through to mangoes and avos. Bruce James - Head gardener at Green School South Africa

Our school is based in the gardens. Not like a normal school that has a bit of garden around the edge of a sports field or back of a carpark. Our whole school is the garden. Bruce James - Head gardener at Green School South Africa

The kids are out in the garden everyday...For this next season, each class has a veggie patch, and we're running a hundred day food challenge to see how much each class can grow. Bruce James - Head gardener at Green School South Africa

We haven't spent much money on our composting at all. We just do it on the bare earth. We use the weeds that come out of our garden. Bruce James - Head gardener at Green School South Africa

We also separate all our waste in all the kids classrooms. That's another thing schools could do. Just separating the paper and the plastic. Bruce James - Head gardener at Green School South Africa

