Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership
Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day along with coaching time, to fund side hustles.
Now he's upping that amount to R5,000 thanks to a partnership with Nedbank.
RELATED: Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started
Proud and excited to announce this partnership. Nedbank is contributing to the Slow Fund.— Nic Haralambous 🐢 (@nicharry) September 7, 2021
We're helping more people start side hustles by providing:
1. Capital
2. Mentorship/Coaching
3. Business Education
So many side hustles, so little time! https://t.co/egCSOeRudl
The founder of the Slow Fund provides an update on The Money Show.
RELATED: 12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund
For the next 100 side hustlers we are giving away R5,000 in cash plus access to my online Side Hustle Academy, along with the Yoco Go card machine and the opportunity to get a R20,000 loan from Bridgement.Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author
Obviously we don't want to just give money away and then have each side hustler disappear... We're helping to educate, mentor and provide capital to build sustainable side hustles.Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author
It's part of the Nedbank #Bekelebeke campaign which Haralambous says is "going to explode around the country".
Usually, big banks and corporates like to bulldoze their way into things and the team at Nedbank is very conscious of supporting initiatives that exist already...Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author
... and helping to grow those initiatives and get to the people that need the help the most.Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author
Find out how to apply for the funding on the Slow Hustle website.
Listen to Haralambous discuss the aims of the initiative on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/edhar/edhar1907/edhar190701598/127924305-three-colleagues-look-at-the-young-shoots.jpg
More from Business
502 political parties fail to declare funding to IEC (ANC + DA do, EFF doesn't)
Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 editor Adriaan Basson about the IEC's very first quarterly report on parties' donations.Read More
SA records 'monster' current account surplus - why it's not good news only
Stanlib's Kevin Lings explains what South Africa's record current account surplus really means on The Money Show.Read More
'Africa needs hundreds of millions of vaccines – they’re just not coming'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative.Read More
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary
Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year.Read More
Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out'
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday.Read More
Freedom is hard to obtain, as hard to keep but easy to lose
Afghanistan is independent after 20 years of US occupation, it is not free thoughRead More
SA regulator slaps US firm with R50m fine over 'misleading' report on Capitec
Bruce Whitfield interviews Financial Sector Conduct Authority Commissioner Unathi Kamlana and Intellidex chair Stuart Theobald.Read More
Smaller farmers are exiting agriculture – Competition Commission
Charlotte Kilbane interviews James Hodge, Chief Economist at the Competition Commission.Read More
Volkswagen will soon stop making cars with manual transmission
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
More from Local
Western Cape Covid-19 cases continue on downward trajectory
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the provincial health department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem for a Western Cape Covid-19 update.Read More
New chapter for Cafda Book Warehouse following move to Kenilworth premises
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cafda CEO Peter Cato about the new Cafda bookstore premises in Kenilworth.Read More
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk
Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More
IEC reports on donations received by political parties
Mandy Wiener interviews My Vote Counts Director Minhaj Jeenah.Read More
Attorney explains Bromwell Street judgment implications for City of Cape Town
John Maytham speaks to Browell residents' attorney Disha Govender about what the judgment means.Read More
Foreign-registered vehicles need roadworthy certificate to drive in Cape Town
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Richard Coleman, media liaison for the City of Cape Town’s Traffic Department.Read More
'Africa needs hundreds of millions of vaccines – they’re just not coming'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative.Read More
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary
Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year.Read More
SA regulator slaps US firm with R50m fine over 'misleading' report on Capitec
Bruce Whitfield interviews Financial Sector Conduct Authority Commissioner Unathi Kamlana and Intellidex chair Stuart Theobald.Read More
More from Lifestyle
New chapter for Cafda Book Warehouse following move to Kenilworth premises
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cafda CEO Peter Cato about the new Cafda bookstore premises in Kenilworth.Read More
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk
Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More
WCape school encourages learners to be more conscious about reducing waste
Pippa Hudson speaks to Bruce James, head gardener at Green School South Africa about International Zero Waste Week.Read More
Why fewer men in South Africa are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 than women
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jacque Mthembu of the Human Sciences Research Council.Read More
Assisted dying should be available to all, says UCT lecturer
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to critical thinking lecturer Jacques Rousseau about assisted suicide and the right to die.Read More
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary
Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year.Read More
We drive the R419 900 Toyota Corolla hybrid – the cheapest one in South Africa
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who recently drove the Toyota Corolla Xs CVT Hybrid.Read More
Volkswagen will soon stop making cars with manual transmission
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo
Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees.Read More