502 political parties fail to declare funding to IEC (ANC + DA do, EFF doesn't)

502 of the country's political parties have failed to disclosed their funders as required by the Political Party Funding Act.

The new Act requires political parties to disclose donations above R100,000.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Thursday released its very first quarterly report on parties' donations and funds.

According to the Party Funding Disclosure Report, only the ANC, DA and ActionSA made declarations of qualifying donations received from donors.

108 parties said they had not received donations large enough to be declared.

Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson.

While 505 parties may seem a lot, the reality is that not a lot of them actually do get money says Basson.

South Africa is still very much dominated by one party, the African National Congress, and by the Democratic Alliance that governs the Western Cape. Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

At least those two declared (it's another question whether they declared everything)... as well as new kid on the block ActionSA, the party of Herman Mashaba, the former mayor of Johannesburg. Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

As the first declaration in terms of the new law, this is quite a historic event he says.

It's only for three months and in those three months the ANC pocketed a cool R10.7 million, the DA R15.9 million, so substantially more than the ANC, and ActionSA R3.3 million. Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

The glaring omission is the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) notes Basson.

He says it's not clear at this point whether the party didn't declare or in fact, officially, didn't receive any money in the past three months.

The EFF was very opposed to this system in parliament... Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

There are two big challenges here for the IEC... the first is how do you get parties like the EFF to actually declare... What will be the penalties if they refuse to declare? Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

Then there is the question of whether parties made a full declaration.

Basson says some of the donors published today could expect some backlash, for instance Mary Slack (daughter of the late Harry Oppenheimer) who was the single largest donor to any party with R15 million for the DA.

Of course one can expect ANC and other linked party members and supporters to now go for her and bring up old WMC arguments etcetera... Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

I remember from previous elections that big companies used to give money to all the parties, or at least to all the big ones. We haven't seen this yet, so I don't know if that means big corporates have decided no longer to donate, if this has dissuaded them... or whether they just didn't give in this quarter... Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

