Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
Western Cape Covid-19 cases continue on downward trajectory Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the provincial health department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem for a Western Cape Covid-19 update... 9 September 2021 7:40 PM
New chapter for Cafda Book Warehouse following move to Kenilworth premises CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cafda CEO Peter Cato about the new Cafda bookstore premises in Kenilworth. 9 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Local
502 political parties fail to declare funding to IEC (ANC + DA do, EFF doesn't) Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 editor Adriaan Basson about the IEC's very first quarterly report on parties' donations. 9 September 2021 8:14 PM
ANC's missing candidate lists could spell trouble for the country, says Verwoerd Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to political analyst Melanie Verwoerd about the IEC's decision to reopen candidate nominat... 9 September 2021 3:54 PM
IEC reports on donations received by political parties Mandy Wiener interviews My Vote Counts Director Minhaj Jeenah. 9 September 2021 1:51 PM
View all Politics
SA records 'monster' current account surplus - why it's not good news only Stanlib's Kevin Lings explains what South Africa's record current account surplus really means on The Money Show. 9 September 2021 6:59 PM
'Africa needs hundreds of millions of vaccines – they’re just not coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 9 September 2021 9:36 AM
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year. 8 September 2021 8:35 PM
View all Business
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 9 September 2021 5:11 PM
WCape school encourages learners to be more conscious about reducing waste Pippa Hudson speaks to Bruce James, head gardener at Green School South Africa about International Zero Waste Week. 9 September 2021 4:01 PM
Why fewer men in South Africa are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 than women Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jacque Mthembu of the Human Sciences Research Council. 9 September 2021 10:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
View all Sport
Artscape celebrations continue with three-day Youth to Masters Jazz Festival Pippa Hudson speaks to renowned jazz musician Gloria Bosman who'll be performing at the Artscape event this weekend. 9 September 2021 8:36 PM
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 9 September 2021 5:11 PM
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
View all Entertainment
Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel. 8 September 2021 4:23 PM
[WATCH] 3-year-old missing in Australian outback for 4 days reunited with family Three-year-old Anthony Elfalak has been reunited with his family after going missing on his parent's rural property in Australia 8 September 2021 11:27 AM
Woman swapped at birth 19 years ago sues for €3M (R50M) over mix-up Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 September 2021 10:59 AM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
View all Africa
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care. 9 September 2021 12:53 PM
Why fewer men in South Africa are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 than women Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jacque Mthembu of the Human Sciences Research Council. 9 September 2021 10:55 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

502 political parties fail to declare funding to IEC (ANC + DA do, EFF doesn't)

9 September 2021 8:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
EFF
ANC
IEC
DA
The Money Show
Political party funding
Bruce Whitfield
Adriaan Basson
Electoral Commission of South Africa
political party funding act
ActionSA
Mary Slack

Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 editor Adriaan Basson about the IEC's very first quarterly report on parties' donations.
Image: Screengrab from video posted on Facebook @IECSouthAfrica

502 of the country's political parties have failed to disclosed their funders as required by the Political Party Funding Act.

The new Act requires political parties to disclose donations above R100,000.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Thursday released its very first quarterly report on parties' donations and funds.

According to the Party Funding Disclosure Report, only the ANC, DA and ActionSA made declarations of qualifying donations received from donors.

108 parties said they had not received donations large enough to be declared.

Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson.

While 505 parties may seem a lot, the reality is that not a lot of them actually do get money says Basson.

South Africa is still very much dominated by one party, the African National Congress, and by the Democratic Alliance that governs the Western Cape.

Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

At least those two declared (it's another question whether they declared everything)... as well as new kid on the block ActionSA, the party of Herman Mashaba, the former mayor of Johannesburg.

Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

As the first declaration in terms of the new law, this is quite a historic event he says.

It's only for three months and in those three months the ANC pocketed a cool R10.7 million, the DA R15.9 million, so substantially more than the ANC, and ActionSA R3.3 million.

Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

The glaring omission is the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) notes Basson.

RELATED: VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'

He says it's not clear at this point whether the party didn't declare or in fact, officially, didn't receive any money in the past three months.

The EFF was very opposed to this system in parliament...

Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

There are two big challenges here for the IEC... the first is how do you get parties like the EFF to actually declare... What will be the penalties if they refuse to declare?

Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

Then there is the question of whether parties made a full declaration.

Basson says some of the donors published today could expect some backlash, for instance Mary Slack (daughter of the late Harry Oppenheimer) who was the single largest donor to any party with R15 million for the DA.

Of course one can expect ANC and other linked party members and supporters to now go for her and bring up old WMC arguments etcetera...

Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

I remember from previous elections that big companies used to give money to all the parties, or at least to all the big ones. We haven't seen this yet, so I don't know if that means big corporates have decided no longer to donate, if this has dissuaded them... or whether they just didn't give in this quarter...

Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

Hear more of Basson's perspective on political party funding below:




9 September 2021 8:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
EFF
ANC
IEC
DA
The Money Show
Political party funding
Bruce Whitfield
Adriaan Basson
Electoral Commission of South Africa
political party funding act
ActionSA
Mary Slack

More from Business

Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership

9 September 2021 8:42 PM

Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA records 'monster' current account surplus - why it's not good news only

9 September 2021 6:59 PM

Stanlib's Kevin Lings explains what South Africa's record current account surplus really means on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Africa needs hundreds of millions of vaccines – they’re just not coming'

9 September 2021 9:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary

8 September 2021 8:35 PM

Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out'

8 September 2021 8:05 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Freedom is hard to obtain, as hard to keep but easy to lose

8 September 2021 7:15 PM

Afghanistan is independent after 20 years of US occupation, it is not free though

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA regulator slaps US firm with R50m fine over 'misleading' report on Capitec

8 September 2021 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Financial Sector Conduct Authority Commissioner Unathi Kamlana and Intellidex chair Stuart Theobald.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Smaller farmers are exiting agriculture – Competition Commission

8 September 2021 3:10 PM

Charlotte Kilbane interviews James Hodge, Chief Economist at the Competition Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Volkswagen will soon stop making cars with manual transmission

8 September 2021 2:06 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Write off SA’s debt, so we can dump coal for good – Deputy Finance Minister

8 September 2021 1:19 PM

Charlotte Kilbane interviews Patrick Bond, Professor of Government at the University of the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

ANC's missing candidate lists could spell trouble for the country, says Verwoerd

9 September 2021 3:54 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to political analyst Melanie Verwoerd about the IEC's decision to reopen candidate nominations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC reports on donations received by political parties

9 September 2021 1:51 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews My Vote Counts Director Minhaj Jeenah.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma arms deal trial postponed over medical assessment

9 September 2021 1:48 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News politics reporter Tshidi Madia about Jacob Zuma's arms deal court case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Attorney explains Bromwell Street judgment implications for City of Cape Town

9 September 2021 11:51 AM

John Maytham speaks to Browell residents' attorney Disha Govender about what the judgment means.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Foreign-registered vehicles need roadworthy certificate to drive in Cape Town

9 September 2021 9:57 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Richard Coleman, media liaison for the City of Cape Town’s Traffic Department.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arthur Fraser admits he rescinded board decision and granted Zuma medical parole

9 September 2021 8:31 AM

The National Commissioner of Correctional Services admitted this on Wednesday night to Vuyo Mvoko on SABC's The Watchdog.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local govt elections to be held on 1 November

8 September 2021 3:12 PM

The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drivers licence: AA on R250 online cost shakedown, RTMC insists not booking fee

8 September 2021 1:10 PM

Charlotte Kilbane talks to AA's Layton Beard, and the RTMC who vehemently disputes this, saying the fee has always existed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Winde wants govt to scrap SA’s state of disaster amid talks to ease restrictions

8 September 2021 12:44 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it's time for the national state of disaster to be lifted as government considers easing lockdown restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi (34) is so effective year after year

7 September 2021 11:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews outgoing Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Arthur Fraser admits he rescinded board decision and granted Zuma medical parole

Politics

502 political parties fail to declare funding to IEC (ANC + DA do, EFF doesn't)

Business Politics

ANC's missing candidate lists could spell trouble for the country, says Verwoerd

Politics

EWN Highlights

More than 100 passengers leave Kabul in first flight since US pullout

9 September 2021 8:00 PM

393 political parties did not respond to call to declare private donations - IEC

9 September 2021 7:29 PM

11% of Gauteng residents lost a job during pandemic - survey

9 September 2021 7:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA