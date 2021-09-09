502 political parties fail to declare funding to IEC (ANC + DA do, EFF doesn't)
502 of the country's political parties have failed to disclosed their funders as required by the Political Party Funding Act.
The new Act requires political parties to disclose donations above R100,000.
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Thursday released its very first quarterly report on parties' donations and funds.
According to the Party Funding Disclosure Report, only the ANC, DA and ActionSA made declarations of qualifying donations received from donors.
108 parties said they had not received donations large enough to be declared.
The Commission is pleased to publicly release the 2021/22 first quarter Party Funding Disclosures Report. This public pronouncement is in terms of the Political Party Funding Act 6 of 2018 and its supporting regulations. https://t.co/tgp0JfANRm— IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) September 9, 2021
Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson.
While 505 parties may seem a lot, the reality is that not a lot of them actually do get money says Basson.
South Africa is still very much dominated by one party, the African National Congress, and by the Democratic Alliance that governs the Western Cape.Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
At least those two declared (it's another question whether they declared everything)... as well as new kid on the block ActionSA, the party of Herman Mashaba, the former mayor of Johannesburg.Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
As the first declaration in terms of the new law, this is quite a historic event he says.
It's only for three months and in those three months the ANC pocketed a cool R10.7 million, the DA R15.9 million, so substantially more than the ANC, and ActionSA R3.3 million.Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
The glaring omission is the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) notes Basson.
RELATED: VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'
He says it's not clear at this point whether the party didn't declare or in fact, officially, didn't receive any money in the past three months.
The EFF was very opposed to this system in parliament...Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
There are two big challenges here for the IEC... the first is how do you get parties like the EFF to actually declare... What will be the penalties if they refuse to declare?Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
Then there is the question of whether parties made a full declaration.
Basson says some of the donors published today could expect some backlash, for instance Mary Slack (daughter of the late Harry Oppenheimer) who was the single largest donor to any party with R15 million for the DA.
Of course one can expect ANC and other linked party members and supporters to now go for her and bring up old WMC arguments etcetera...Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
I remember from previous elections that big companies used to give money to all the parties, or at least to all the big ones. We haven't seen this yet, so I don't know if that means big corporates have decided no longer to donate, if this has dissuaded them... or whether they just didn't give in this quarter...Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
Hear more of Basson's perspective on political party funding below:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/IECSouthAfrica/videos/566085434585606
More from Business
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership
Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers.Read More
SA records 'monster' current account surplus - why it's not good news only
Stanlib's Kevin Lings explains what South Africa's record current account surplus really means on The Money Show.Read More
'Africa needs hundreds of millions of vaccines – they’re just not coming'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative.Read More
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary
Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year.Read More
Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out'
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday.Read More
Freedom is hard to obtain, as hard to keep but easy to lose
Afghanistan is independent after 20 years of US occupation, it is not free thoughRead More
SA regulator slaps US firm with R50m fine over 'misleading' report on Capitec
Bruce Whitfield interviews Financial Sector Conduct Authority Commissioner Unathi Kamlana and Intellidex chair Stuart Theobald.Read More
Smaller farmers are exiting agriculture – Competition Commission
Charlotte Kilbane interviews James Hodge, Chief Economist at the Competition Commission.Read More
Volkswagen will soon stop making cars with manual transmission
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
More from Politics
ANC's missing candidate lists could spell trouble for the country, says Verwoerd
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to political analyst Melanie Verwoerd about the IEC's decision to reopen candidate nominations.Read More
IEC reports on donations received by political parties
Mandy Wiener interviews My Vote Counts Director Minhaj Jeenah.Read More
Zuma arms deal trial postponed over medical assessment
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News politics reporter Tshidi Madia about Jacob Zuma's arms deal court case.Read More
Attorney explains Bromwell Street judgment implications for City of Cape Town
John Maytham speaks to Browell residents' attorney Disha Govender about what the judgment means.Read More
Foreign-registered vehicles need roadworthy certificate to drive in Cape Town
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Richard Coleman, media liaison for the City of Cape Town’s Traffic Department.Read More
Arthur Fraser admits he rescinded board decision and granted Zuma medical parole
The National Commissioner of Correctional Services admitted this on Wednesday night to Vuyo Mvoko on SABC's The Watchdog.Read More
Local govt elections to be held on 1 November
The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday.Read More
Drivers licence: AA on R250 online cost shakedown, RTMC insists not booking fee
Charlotte Kilbane talks to AA's Layton Beard, and the RTMC who vehemently disputes this, saying the fee has always existed.Read More
Winde wants govt to scrap SA’s state of disaster amid talks to ease restrictions
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it's time for the national state of disaster to be lifted as government considers easing lockdown restrictions.Read More