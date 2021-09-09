The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs
- Western Province Rugby Union is facing lawsuits and in debt of more than R500m
- WPRU president Zelt Marais is facing a vote of no confidence
- The union's financial issues centres around the redevelopment of Newlands stadium
The problems facing the Western Province Rugby Union (WPRU) just don't seem to be going away.
In fact, it seems to be getting worse with the once powerful union now facing legal battle after legal battle, and in in a fight for survival.
Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray tells John Maytham that a vote of no confidence in president Zelt Marais on 20 September is just the latest story playing out in the saga of Western Province's demise.
WPRU are facing lawsuits and in debt of over R500m, largely bropught on by the incompetence and bad management of the union and it's administrators over the last decade.
Is Zelt Marais the problem, or is it much broader than a single individual?John Maytham - Afternoon Drive presenter
I don't think it's really going to matter, because either Moneed Levy or Ronald Bantom will takeover, and they've both been part of the leadership structure for years, that has brought Western Province to this particular point.Craig Ray - Daily Maverick Sports Editor
If Zelt Marias is ousted, and it's a big if, I don't think in the short term it's going to save Western Province.Craig Ray - Daily Maverick Sports Editor
The Western Province leadership has let this union down quite dramatically. They had no debt a few years ago.Craig Ray - Daily Maverick Sports Editor
