Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk
Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s tracks.
Zoë Zana hails from Bishop Lavis in Cape Town and always wanted to enter South African Idols but decided to first get her matric done and dusted before launching out on her musical journey in a serious way.
Always singing and dancing through life Zoë performed on many musical theatre stages along the way.
Then she finally fulfilled her dream and entered Idols season 9 in 2013, making it all the way to the top four.
Zoë travelled the world with an international band called “The Soul” collective and n 2018, she became the new presenter on the SABC3 TV show "Pasella" making her a household name.
She went travelling abroad again for a few years but now Zoë is back in South Africa to continue her recording career.
More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk
Popular personality Elana Afrika shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk
Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Afrika, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves
Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves.Read More
UCT VC Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng spins her favourite tunes on Capetalk
Tune in for #AnHourWith Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Multi-platinum singing star Lira shares her favourite 80s and 9s songs on Sunday
Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
Cape arts aficionado Marlene Le Roux shares her favourite songs on CapeTalk
Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks
Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs
Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks
Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs
Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More