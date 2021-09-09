Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk





Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s tracks.

Zoë Zana hails from Bishop Lavis in Cape Town and always wanted to enter South African Idols but decided to first get her matric done and dusted before launching out on her musical journey in a serious way.

Always singing and dancing through life Zoë performed on many musical theatre stages along the way.

Then she finally fulfilled her dream and entered Idols season 9 in 2013, making it all the way to the top four.

Zoë travelled the world with an international band called “The Soul” collective and n 2018, she became the new presenter on the SABC3 TV show "Pasella" making her a household name.

She went travelling abroad again for a few years but now Zoë is back in South Africa to continue her recording career.