Artscape celebrations continue with three-day Youth to Masters Jazz Festival

Up and coming jazz musicians as well as legends like Gloria Bosman will be performing

50 people will be allowed inside the venue per night in compliance with current lockdown regulations

Image: Artscape Theatre Centre/Facebook

The 50th birthday celebration are continuing at the Artscape Theatre Centre, with an exciting jazz festival taking place this weekend, from 10-13 September.

Launched in 2003, The Youth to Masters Jazz Festival, focuses on skills development within the Jazz genre and to promote the fresh, up and coming talent in jazz music.

The festival kicks off on Friday with seven young, aspiring Western Cape based jazz musicians and instrumentalists who have made the cut following auditions that were held earlier this year.

Day two and three of the festival will see musicians who have carved a name for themselves in jazz, evolving from youth to legends over the past few years.

My part in it is also a reminder that there's still a lot that can be done with jazz in the country, and in the whole world for that matter. Gloria Bosman - Jazz Musician

The young people must take these examples from us. They must know we need to hone our craft, respect it and be on stage and just be brilliant. That's what we'll be doing this whole weekend. Gloria Bosman - Jazz Musician

The jazz masters will include celebrated icons such as George Werner, Alvin Dyers and VJR (a four piece band comprising of Ian Smith, Andrew Ford, Sammy Webber and Kevin Gibson) who will be featuring the likes of Gloria Bosman, Richard Caesar, Adelia Douw and many more.

Catch the Youth to Masters Jazz Festival from 10 to 13 September! Over the course of 3 nights, up & coming young musicians will share the stage with veterans of the #jazz genre. Visit the #Artscape website https://t.co/W2IkJWWxvN for more info. pic.twitter.com/0BF3sop5XR — #ArtscapeTheatre (@ArtscapeTheatre) September 8, 2021

The Festival forms part of the 50th celebrations of the building that houses the Artscape since its establishment as the Nico Malan in 1971.

All activities comply with all COVID-19 regulations including social distancing and patrons must wear masks for entry.

Tickets are available and can be booked at Computicket or Artscape Dial-a-seat 021 421 7695.

Visit the Artscape website on www.artscape.co.za for more information.

