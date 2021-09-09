Artscape celebrations continue with three-day Youth to Masters Jazz Festival

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
Western Cape Covid-19 cases continue on downward trajectory Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the provincial health department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem for a Western Cape Covid-19 update... 9 September 2021 7:40 PM
New chapter for Cafda Book Warehouse following move to Kenilworth premises CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cafda CEO Peter Cato about the new Cafda bookstore premises in Kenilworth. 9 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Local
502 political parties fail to declare funding to IEC (ANC + DA do, EFF doesn't) Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 editor Adriaan Basson about the IEC's very first quarterly report on parties' donations. 9 September 2021 8:14 PM
ANC's missing candidate lists could spell trouble for the country, says Verwoerd Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to political analyst Melanie Verwoerd about the IEC's decision to reopen candidate nominat... 9 September 2021 3:54 PM
IEC reports on donations received by political parties Mandy Wiener interviews My Vote Counts Director Minhaj Jeenah. 9 September 2021 1:51 PM
View all Politics
SA records 'monster' current account surplus - why it's not good news only Stanlib's Kevin Lings explains what South Africa's record current account surplus really means on The Money Show. 9 September 2021 6:59 PM
'Africa needs hundreds of millions of vaccines – they’re just not coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 9 September 2021 9:36 AM
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year. 8 September 2021 8:35 PM
View all Business
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 9 September 2021 5:11 PM
WCape school encourages learners to be more conscious about reducing waste Pippa Hudson speaks to Bruce James, head gardener at Green School South Africa about International Zero Waste Week. 9 September 2021 4:01 PM
Why fewer men in South Africa are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 than women Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jacque Mthembu of the Human Sciences Research Council. 9 September 2021 10:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
View all Sport
Artscape celebrations continue with three-day Youth to Masters Jazz Festival Pippa Hudson speaks to renowned jazz musician Gloria Bosman who'll be performing at the Artscape event this weekend. 9 September 2021 8:36 PM
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 9 September 2021 5:11 PM
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
View all Entertainment
Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel. 8 September 2021 4:23 PM
[WATCH] 3-year-old missing in Australian outback for 4 days reunited with family Three-year-old Anthony Elfalak has been reunited with his family after going missing on his parent's rural property in Australia 8 September 2021 11:27 AM
Woman swapped at birth 19 years ago sues for €3M (R50M) over mix-up Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 September 2021 10:59 AM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
View all Africa
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care. 9 September 2021 12:53 PM
Why fewer men in South Africa are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 than women Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jacque Mthembu of the Human Sciences Research Council. 9 September 2021 10:55 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Artscape celebrations continue with three-day Youth to Masters Jazz Festival

9 September 2021 8:36 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Artscape Theatre
Gloria Bosman
Youth to Masters Jazz Festival

Pippa Hudson speaks to renowned jazz musician Gloria Bosman who'll be performing at the Artscape event this weekend.
  • Youth to Masters Jazz Festival forms part of the Artscape's 50th birthday celebrations
  • Up and coming jazz musicians as well as legends like Gloria Bosman will be performing
  • 50 people will be allowed inside the venue per night in compliance with current lockdown regulations
Image: Artscape Theatre Centre/Facebook

The 50th birthday celebration are continuing at the Artscape Theatre Centre, with an exciting jazz festival taking place this weekend, from 10-13 September.

Launched in 2003, The Youth to Masters Jazz Festival, focuses on skills development within the Jazz genre and to promote the fresh, up and coming talent in jazz music.

The festival kicks off on Friday with seven young, aspiring Western Cape based jazz musicians and instrumentalists who have made the cut following auditions that were held earlier this year.

Day two and three of the festival will see musicians who have carved a name for themselves in jazz, evolving from youth to legends over the past few years.

My part in it is also a reminder that there's still a lot that can be done with jazz in the country, and in the whole world for that matter.

Gloria Bosman - Jazz Musician

The young people must take these examples from us. They must know we need to hone our craft, respect it and be on stage and just be brilliant. That's what we'll be doing this whole weekend.

Gloria Bosman - Jazz Musician

The jazz masters will include celebrated icons such as George Werner, Alvin Dyers and VJR (a four piece band comprising of Ian Smith, Andrew Ford, Sammy Webber and Kevin Gibson) who will be featuring the likes of Gloria Bosman, Richard Caesar, Adelia Douw and many more.

The Festival forms part of the 50th celebrations of the building that houses the Artscape since its establishment as the Nico Malan in 1971.

All activities comply with all COVID-19 regulations including social distancing and patrons must wear masks for entry.

Tickets are available and can be booked at Computicket or Artscape Dial-a-seat 021 421 7695.

Visit the Artscape website on www.artscape.co.za for more information.

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




9 September 2021 8:36 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Artscape Theatre
Gloria Bosman
Youth to Masters Jazz Festival

More from Entertainment

Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk

9 September 2021 5:11 PM

Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo

8 September 2021 9:01 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world

6 September 2021 11:23 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson

6 September 2021 9:29 AM

Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend

4 September 2021 9:40 AM

Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ABBA is back! With a brand-new studio album - and a high-tech show

3 September 2021 11:46 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Popular personality Elana Afrika shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk

2 September 2021 3:13 PM

Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Afrika, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend

28 August 2021 9:55 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves

27 August 2021 6:16 PM

Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby

26 August 2021 2:42 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Arthur Fraser admits he rescinded board decision and granted Zuma medical parole

Politics

502 political parties fail to declare funding to IEC (ANC + DA do, EFF doesn't)

Business Politics

ANC's missing candidate lists could spell trouble for the country, says Verwoerd

Politics

EWN Highlights

More than 100 passengers leave Kabul in first flight since US pullout

9 September 2021 8:00 PM

393 political parties did not respond to call to declare private donations - IEC

9 September 2021 7:29 PM

11% of Gauteng residents lost a job during pandemic - survey

9 September 2021 7:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA