Artscape celebrations continue with three-day Youth to Masters Jazz Festival
- Youth to Masters Jazz Festival forms part of the Artscape's 50th birthday celebrations
- Up and coming jazz musicians as well as legends like Gloria Bosman will be performing
- 50 people will be allowed inside the venue per night in compliance with current lockdown regulations
The 50th birthday celebration are continuing at the Artscape Theatre Centre, with an exciting jazz festival taking place this weekend, from 10-13 September.
Launched in 2003, The Youth to Masters Jazz Festival, focuses on skills development within the Jazz genre and to promote the fresh, up and coming talent in jazz music.
The festival kicks off on Friday with seven young, aspiring Western Cape based jazz musicians and instrumentalists who have made the cut following auditions that were held earlier this year.
Day two and three of the festival will see musicians who have carved a name for themselves in jazz, evolving from youth to legends over the past few years.
My part in it is also a reminder that there's still a lot that can be done with jazz in the country, and in the whole world for that matter.Gloria Bosman - Jazz Musician
The young people must take these examples from us. They must know we need to hone our craft, respect it and be on stage and just be brilliant. That's what we'll be doing this whole weekend.Gloria Bosman - Jazz Musician
The jazz masters will include celebrated icons such as George Werner, Alvin Dyers and VJR (a four piece band comprising of Ian Smith, Andrew Ford, Sammy Webber and Kevin Gibson) who will be featuring the likes of Gloria Bosman, Richard Caesar, Adelia Douw and many more.
Catch the Youth to Masters Jazz Festival from 10 to 13 September! Over the course of 3 nights, up & coming young musicians will share the stage with veterans of the #jazz genre. Visit the #Artscape website https://t.co/W2IkJWWxvN for more info. pic.twitter.com/0BF3sop5XR— #ArtscapeTheatre (@ArtscapeTheatre) September 8, 2021
The Festival forms part of the 50th celebrations of the building that houses the Artscape since its establishment as the Nico Malan in 1971.
All activities comply with all COVID-19 regulations including social distancing and patrons must wear masks for entry.
Tickets are available and can be booked at Computicket or Artscape Dial-a-seat 021 421 7695.
Visit the Artscape website on www.artscape.co.za for more information.
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/ArtscapeTheatre/photos/10158449294296858
More from Entertainment
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk
Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo
Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees.Read More
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world
Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye.Read More
Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson
Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'.Read More
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend
Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show.Read More
ABBA is back! With a brand-new studio album - and a high-tech show
Refilwe Moloto interviews UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Popular personality Elana Afrika shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk
Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Afrika, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend
Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend.Read More
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves
Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves.Read More