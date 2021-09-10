Smaller parties will struggle during election campaign period, says Glen Mpani





Democracy and governance expert Glen Mpani says political campaigning is going to be very difficult for smaller parties that don't have the resources

With 51 days left before the municipal elections, Mpani says most voters have already made up their mind about who they will vote for

FILE: A voter placing her marked ballots into the local and national ballot boxes on 8 May 2019. Picture: Eyewitness News.

Smaller parties and independent candidates are going to have a tough time campaigning for the upcoming local government elections, says democracy and governance expert Glen Mpani.

Mpani says the ANC, DA and EFF will dominate the campaign trail because of their funding and resources.

He says small parties without stuctures and resoruces will not enjoy the same level of visibility due to the nature of South Africa's electoral system.

According to Mpani, most voters have already decided who they will cast their ballots for.

He says it's up to parties and independent candidates to win over the undecided voters to gain more support.

That's the challenge that is currently there, we are just going to have the big names, the ANC, the EFF, and the DA. It's very unfortunate for the small parties which don't have structures and are very small. This environment is very, very difficult for them to campaign. Glen Mpani, Managing Director - Shikamo Political Advisory and Campaign Services

When it comes to the EFF and the ANC, they have to be more creative because they have benefitted extensively from rallies... what they can be able to use and option is the door-to-door model, which I find to be more effective than rallies. Glen Mpani, Managing Director - Shikamo Political Advisory and Campaign Services

Door-to-door is going to force political parties to interface with supporters, and have a conversation with them in terms of what it is that they are offering. Glen Mpani, Managing Director - Shikamo Political Advisory and Campaign Services