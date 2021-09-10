I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee
- Team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee bagged two medals at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics
- The marathon runner says she wants to share her journey with people who need hope
South Africa's Louzanne Coetzee has been hailed for her stellar performance at the Paralympic Games this year.
The visually impaired athlete pocketed two medals at the Tokyo Paralympics and was South Africa's flag bearer during the closing ceremony.
She won silver in the women's T11 1500m final in an African record of 4min 40.96 seconds and she also won a bronze medal in the women’s marathon T12.
The 28-year-old, who hails from Bloemfontein, says she has received a warm welcome from family, friends, colleagues, and media since returning home.
The Paralympic star tells CapeTalk that her parents raised her to be a strong, independent, and determined human being.
They always encouraged her to live out her full potential and be better.
Coetzee says she wants her journey to inspire others who may be in need of hope that "anything is possible".
The biggest inspiration is the people back home and their support.Louzanne Coetzee, Paralympian
People who struggle in different ways also inspire me to be better and to try and give people hope and make people see that anything is possible, irrespective of your challenge.Louzanne Coetzee, Paralympian
The main focus is focusing on my journey and sharing my journey with people and making them realise that, no matter what, hard work pays off.Louzanne Coetzee, Paralympian
