City's new and updated by-laws to clamp down on homeless people, land occupiers





The City's mayco has given the green light for an updated Streets By-law and new Unlawful Occupation By-law

These two by-laws propose how to deal with homeless people and illegal land invaders across Cape Town but they must still be tabled before the city council for final approval

The City's JP Smith says the by-laws provide legal clarity and fill large gaps in existing national legislation

Homeless people can be fined only if they refuse a reasonable offer of alternative shelter in the proposed amendments

The City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee (mayco) has given the go-ahead for two by-laws that target homelessness and illegal land occupation

The mayco has recommended that the city council approves the new Unlawful Occupation By-law.

It has also proposed updates to the controversial Streets, Public Places and Prevention of Noise Nuisances By-law.

The City's JP Smith says amendments to the existing Streets, Public Places, and Prevention of Noise Nuisances By-law offer legal clarity about the rules relating to homeless people.

The new provisions state that it is prohibited to sleep in a public place "where no other reasonable shelter is accepted or available to the person", Smith explains.

Smith says various changes were made to the by-law to remove any room for legal misinterpretation and to be "more reasonable" in terms of recognising human and Constitutional rights.

The mayco has also put forward the new Unlawful Occupation By-law, which seeks to "fill in the gaps" that aren't covered by the Prevention of Illegal Evictions and Unlawful Occupation of Land (PIE) Act.

Smith says the Unlawful Occupation By-law covers issues relating to illegal land occupation, including voluntary relocation, cost recovery and payment for services as well as the City's right to act on behalf of private landowners.

We've had since the beginning of Covid-19, quite a large increase in the number of informal settlements and land invasions, particularly violent land invasions across the city. This [Unlawful Occupation] by-law tries to regulate the growth of those informal settlements. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

We're not adding anything new to the Streets and Public Places by-law, there we are only, in Section 22, adding a range of technical provisions that unpack what the exiting provisions mean. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town