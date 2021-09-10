'ANC axed Carl Niehaus after he threatened to lay charges over unpaid salaries'
- After sacking Carl Niehaus from his Luthuli House job, the ANC has slammed him for his "deliberate act of misconduct and malice"
- Niehaus was fired from his position in the office of suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule
- Eyewitness News understands that Niehaus plans to challenge his dismissal
It seems Carl Niehaus won't back down after his employment was terminated by the ANC.
Niehaus was fired from Luthuli House where he worked in the office of suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule.
The governing party axed Niehaus after he threatened to press charges of theft against the ANC’s top brass over the non-payment of staff salaries.
Niehaus issued a press release announcing that he would be opening a case against senior ANC officials earlier this week, according to Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia.
He was dismissed by the ANC on Thursday just hours after the party had asked him to explain himself.
Eyewitness News has seen the dismissal letter sent to Niehaus which states that the relationship between him and the party had completely and irretrievably broken down.
However, it appears that Niehaus will be challenging his dismissal and forging ahead with the criminal charges against the ANC's top brass.
The meeting yesterday between the ANC Staff Association & the ANC NOB's, that some @MYANC employees & myself agreed to wait for didn't happen. The NOB's just weren't available. They don't care! Those of us who intend to lay the charges will now proceed. We'll announce today when.— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) September 10, 2021
Niehaus, who is also a strong ally of former President Jacob Zuma, has been on a collision course with the governing party, according to Madia.
It's understood that he will be represented by Mabuza Attorneys, who previously represented Zuma in his legal affairs.
Madia says many ANC employees have expressed their frustration about the months-long non-payment of salaries.
Carl Niehaus has been on this collision course with the ANC but he's also a staff member.Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
It seems a decision was taken by Carl Niehaus and I'm not sure who else to go and open a case to press charges of theft against the ANC's top officials... The following morning they retracted the statement and that's what pushed the ANC over the edge.Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
The ANC then said he [Niehaus] needs to explain himself. They released a statement calling him an opportunist and saying he's divisive.Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
More from Politics
Why aren't trade unions spearheading vaccination drive for workers?
John Maytham speaks to Prof Mike Morris of UCT's Economics Dept about why unions should be acting in the collective interest.Read More
'Fraser has legal powers to grant Zuma parole, but decision must be rational'
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about Arthur Fraser's decision to overrule the medical parole board.Read More
John Steenhuisen: Release of Zuma 'a political decision, not a medical decision'
Mandy Wiener speaks to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the court action to have the decision reviewed and declared unlawful.Read More
Photographer who took iconic image on 9/11 describes moment the planes hit
Lester Kiewit talks to David Monderer who was out taking photos of the New York skyline when the planes hit that fateful day.Read More
Smaller parties will struggle during election campaign period, says Glen Mpani
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to governance expert Glen Mpani about the upcoming local government elections.Read More
502 political parties fail to declare funding to IEC (ANC + DA do, EFF doesn't)
Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 editor Adriaan Basson about the IEC's very first quarterly report on parties' donations.Read More
ANC's missing candidate lists could spell trouble for the country, says Verwoerd
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to political analyst Melanie Verwoerd about the IEC's decision to reopen candidate nominations.Read More
IEC reports on donations received by political parties
Mandy Wiener interviews My Vote Counts Director Minhaj Jeenah.Read More
Zuma arms deal trial postponed over medical assessment
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News politics reporter Tshidi Madia about Jacob Zuma's arms deal court case.Read More