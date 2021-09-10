Streaming issues? Report here
Tailor & Tramp new release: Alley Cat
'ANC axed Carl Niehaus after he threatened to lay charges over unpaid salaries'

10 September 2021 3:25 PM
by Qama Qukula
ANC
Carl Niehaus arrested
ANC upaid salaries

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia about the ANC's decision to fire Carl Niehaus.
  • After sacking Carl Niehaus from his Luthuli House job, the ANC has slammed him for his "deliberate act of misconduct and malice"
  • Niehaus was fired from his position in the office of suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule
  • Eyewitness News understands that Niehaus plans to challenge his dismissal
FILE: Carl Niehaus, spokesperson of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, led supporters of former President Jacob Zuma in a protest on 9 October 2020, demanding Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo step down from the commission of inquiry into state capture, accusing him of bias against Zuma. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.

It seems Carl Niehaus won't back down after his employment was terminated by the ANC.

Niehaus was fired from Luthuli House where he worked in the office of suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule.

The governing party axed Niehaus after he threatened to press charges of theft against the ANC’s top brass over the non-payment of staff salaries.

Niehaus issued a press release announcing that he would be opening a case against senior ANC officials earlier this week, according to Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia.

He was dismissed by the ANC on Thursday just hours after the party had asked him to explain himself.

Eyewitness News has seen the dismissal letter sent to Niehaus which states that the relationship between him and the party had completely and irretrievably broken down.

However, it appears that Niehaus will be challenging his dismissal and forging ahead with the criminal charges against the ANC's top brass.

Niehaus, who is also a strong ally of former President Jacob Zuma, has been on a collision course with the governing party, according to Madia.

It's understood that he will be represented by Mabuza Attorneys, who previously represented Zuma in his legal affairs.

Madia says many ANC employees have expressed their frustration about the months-long non-payment of salaries.

Carl Niehaus has been on this collision course with the ANC but he's also a staff member.

Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

It seems a decision was taken by Carl Niehaus and I'm not sure who else to go and open a case to press charges of theft against the ANC's top officials... The following morning they retracted the statement and that's what pushed the ANC over the edge.

Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

The ANC then said he [Niehaus] needs to explain himself. They released a statement calling him an opportunist and saying he's divisive.

Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News



