Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Prasa outlines plan to fix railways – and mulls mandated Covid-19 vaccination

10 September 2021 8:55 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
PRASA
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
Trains
Refilwe Moloto
railways
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Zolani Matthews

Refilwe Moloto interviews Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews about the plan for restoring our broken train services.

  • Prasa has a plan for stopping vandalism and fixing the railway system

  • It may mandate vaccinations against Covid-19

Residents of the Lockdown informal settlement on the railway line. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Zolani Matthews outlined the plan for restoring our broken railway system on Wednesday in a briefing to the National Council of Provinces’ Select Committee on Transport.

He discussed “priority corridor recovery programmes” – rail infrastructure projects underway in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape.

There has been largescale vandalism and theft of rail infrastructure in recent years, and in Cape Town informal settlements were built literally on top of railway tracks.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews about the plan for restoring our broken train services (scroll up to listen).

The issue of the illegal settlements on the Langa line is a particularly thorny issue for us…

Zolani Matthews, CEO - Prasa

It’s a source of frustration for us that we are not able to deliver on the service that the Western Cape should have on a regular and consistent basis…

Zolani Matthews, CEO - Prasa

We’re beset by other challenges such as vandalism… it’s very well-coordinated, very well organised… We went out to tender a few weeks ago… If there’s anything that keeps me up at night, it’s the Western Cape. We’re bringing on additional guards… We need to improve our command-and-control… We’re introducing new technologies to monitor the lines…

Zolani Matthews, CEO - Prasa

We have a judgment in our favour [settlements on railway lines] … We’re trying to settle the issue… by following a proper process… but we are eventually going to succeed… The deadline is the end of September…

Zolani Matthews, CEO - Prasa

The work on the central line is continuing… We’re putting a lot of capex into that infrastructure…

Zolani Matthews, CEO - Prasa

We would consider it [mandated vaccinations against Covid-19] … We’ll probably reach a point where we want to insist, for the safety of commuters and employees. It is the right approach.

Zolani Matthews, CEO - Prasa



