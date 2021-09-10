Streaming issues? Report here
Photographer who took iconic image on 9/11 describes moment the planes hit

10 September 2021 11:39 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Lester Kiewit talks to David Monderer who was out taking photos of the New York skyline when the planes hit that fateful day.

It felt like just another day on Tuesday 11 September 2001 when professional photographer David Monderer set out that morning to take photos of the Manhattan skyline.

Well, I thought it was going to be a good day. I was going to take a picture postcard-type of photograph testing my new photo equipment, in a new place that was opened in New York where you could take a really good photo of the New York skyline - and that was from a Manhattan Bridge walkway.

David Monderer, Professional photographer

The pedestrian walkway had only been opened on the Manhattan Bridge that summer, he explains, and he decided to make use of it.

I realised I had to go very early in the morning to get the kind of photo I wanted so the shadows were correct.

David Monderer, Professional photographer

He says he had taken a while to organise the shoot and find a good weather day and it just happened to end up being the fateful day of 11 September.

Click here to see David's Monderer's iconic images

Here is a tweet showing the first photo taken that morning before the first plane hit the Twin Towers and another image Monderer shot of the towers some 15 minutes after a plane hit the building.

I had taken photographs for about an hour before the attack so I had finished and packed up my equipment and was walking toward Manhattan.

David Monderer, Professional photographer

I was over Manhattan on the walkway and I heard a crash, like a car crash, and I ducked instinctively, but then I looked up and there was this hole at the top of one of the towers with smoke pouring out.

David Monderer, Professional photographer

A person behind me on a bicycle told me an American Airlines plane just flew into the World Trade Centre.

David Monderer, Professional photographer

He returned to the bridge and watched and saw a huge fireball as the second plane hit the second tower from behind.

I was very shocked again. At that point, I thought we were under attack and it might carry on for a while.

David Monderer, Professional photographer

People were very shocked and we were about a mile away from the towers.

David Monderer, Professional photographer



