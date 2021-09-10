Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react?
-
Some big businesses are mandating vaccination against Covid-19, using the Occupational Health and Safety Act as the basis for their right to do so
-
Small businesses may find it harder to enforce, but they have the same obligation to implement the Act
Businesses and institutions across South Africa will have to decide whether or not to make vaccination against Covid-19 compulsory for customers, clients, and staff.
Last week, Discovery announced it was mandating vaccination for its employees, starting on 1 January 2022.
Other businesses – especially in the Covid-smashed tourism and hospitality sectors – are considering obligatory vaccination also.
SA Rugby reportedly presented the idea to the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) in an effort to get supporters back into South Africa’s stadiums.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business (scroll up to listen).
Kiewit asked about the potential impact of mandatory vaccinations on small businesses.
The directive comes from amendments to the Occupational Health and Safety Act… around making sure workplaces are safe… That is the basis for Big Business to institute mandatory vaccinations.Shawn Theunissen, President - Gauteng Chamber of Business
Small businesses… do not have the legal or HR resources to institute such measures… You have the obligation as a small business to ensure you are implementing the Occupation Health and Safety Act on behalf of your client…Shawn Theunissen, President - Gauteng Chamber of Business
They [pharmaceutical companies] do not take liability for any side effects…Shawn Theunissen, President - Gauteng Chamber of Business
You need to ensure your business is safe for all employees and related parties… You will start seeing dismissals…Shawn Theunissen, President - Gauteng Chamber of Business
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_166811194_vaccinated-black-man-showing-arm-after-injection-blue-background.html?vti=m078dvna3ta3b4yc5s-1-1
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Berlin hospitality industry suffer extreme staff shortage as 300 000 exit
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Clifford Coonan.Read More
China’s Sinovac to trial Covid-19 vaccine on 2000 children in South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout
Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care.Read More
Why fewer men in South Africa are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 than women
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jacque Mthembu of the Human Sciences Research Council.Read More
'Africa needs hundreds of millions of vaccines – they’re just not coming'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative.Read More
'Govt exploring incentives to encourage South Africans to get jabbed'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs.Read More
Tourism industry implores SA to get vaccinated with #Jab4Tourism campaign
South Africa’s Covid-19-smashed tourism industry is getting behind the country’s vaccine rollout with its #Jab4Tourism campaign.Read More
USA donates 2.2 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (MPIA).Read More