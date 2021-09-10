Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react?





Some big businesses are mandating vaccination against Covid-19, using the Occupational Health and Safety Act as the basis for their right to do so

Small businesses may find it harder to enforce, but they have the same obligation to implement the Act

Vaccinated! © milkos/123rf.com

Businesses and institutions across South Africa will have to decide whether or not to make vaccination against Covid-19 compulsory for customers, clients, and staff.

Last week, Discovery announced it was mandating vaccination for its employees, starting on 1 January 2022.

Other businesses – especially in the Covid-smashed tourism and hospitality sectors – are considering obligatory vaccination also.

SA Rugby reportedly presented the idea to the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) in an effort to get supporters back into South Africa’s stadiums.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business (scroll up to listen).

Kiewit asked about the potential impact of mandatory vaccinations on small businesses.

The directive comes from amendments to the Occupational Health and Safety Act… around making sure workplaces are safe… That is the basis for Big Business to institute mandatory vaccinations. Shawn Theunissen, President - Gauteng Chamber of Business

Small businesses… do not have the legal or HR resources to institute such measures… You have the obligation as a small business to ensure you are implementing the Occupation Health and Safety Act on behalf of your client… Shawn Theunissen, President - Gauteng Chamber of Business

They [pharmaceutical companies] do not take liability for any side effects… Shawn Theunissen, President - Gauteng Chamber of Business