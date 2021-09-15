Lexus LS 500: Transcending luxury and aspiration
Few things on this planet embody workmanship and luxury quite like the latest range of Lexus LS 500 luxury sedans.
The latest offering from the Japanese carmaker has been widely hailed as an engineering masterpiece by motor experts across the industry and the 6th generation model in the premium LS range meets all high-performance benchmarks.
For all the noise around the hybrid LS 500h model from this range, it’s easy to forget the car’s most remarkable quality: its whisper-quiet engine that ensures a ride so silent that you could hear a pin drop. A mile away!
Meanwhile, the fuel-powered LS 500 combines meticulous engineering detail with expert craftsmanship and the final result is something to savour. Boasting a 3.5-litre turbo V6 engine with D-4ST fuel injection, the LS 500 powers through traffic without breaking so much as a sweat.
The new LS 500 range was designed with pure driving pleasure and relaxation in mind.
This high-spec passenger car marries impressive performance with pristine comfort, bringing the brand’s premium ideology to life, with beautiful finishes both inside and out.
Imagine a vehicle that transcends luxury and aspiration, while giving you all breathing space, elbow room and so much more.
Now isn’t that amazing?
This article first appeared on 702 : Lexus LS 500: Transcending luxury and aspiration
Source : https://www.lexus.co.za/
