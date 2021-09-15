Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Homelessness - the other pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Juha Kaakinen - at Y-Foundation Helsinki Finland
Today at 09:15
Flower phone
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anel Hanekom
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:50
Forensic investigation into Insurance Fraud: ASISA explains
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Megan Govender, convenor of the ASISA Forensics Standing Committee
Today at 10:05
The history of slave bandits and colonial era outlaws
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brent Sinclair-Thomson - Researcher at the Rock Art Research Institute at Wits Univesity
Today at 10:30
Compensation for war veterans from British Military Advisory and Training Team - scam or legit?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Quanita Omer
John Stupart - Director at African Defence Review
Today at 11:05
Comedy shows in Cape Town back up?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dillan Oliphant
Kurt Schoonraad
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Car Museum
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Les Boshoff
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Lexus LS 500: Transcending luxury and aspiration

15 September 2021 6:00 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Lexus
Sponsored Content
Lexus LS 500
luxury sedans
Japanese carmaker

Appreciate the luxury of conversation in the new Lexus LS 500 range.

Few things on this planet embody workmanship and luxury quite like the latest range of Lexus LS 500 luxury sedans.

The latest offering from the Japanese carmaker has been widely hailed as an engineering masterpiece by motor experts across the industry and the 6th generation model in the premium LS range meets all high-performance benchmarks.

For all the noise around the hybrid LS 500h model from this range, it’s easy to forget the car’s most remarkable quality: its whisper-quiet engine that ensures a ride so silent that you could hear a pin drop. A mile away!

Meanwhile, the fuel-powered LS 500 combines meticulous engineering detail with expert craftsmanship and the final result is something to savour. Boasting a 3.5-litre turbo V6 engine with D-4ST fuel injection, the LS 500 powers through traffic without breaking so much as a sweat.

The new LS 500 range was designed with pure driving pleasure and relaxation in mind.

This high-spec passenger car marries impressive performance with pristine comfort, bringing the brand’s premium ideology to life, with beautiful finishes both inside and out.

Imagine a vehicle that transcends luxury and aspiration, while giving you all breathing space, elbow room and so much more.

Now isn’t that amazing?

Experience Amazing, visit www.lexus.co.za.


This article first appeared on 702 : Lexus LS 500: Transcending luxury and aspiration




