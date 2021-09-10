'Fraser has legal powers to grant Zuma parole, but decision must be rational'





Legal journo Karyn Maughan says the decision to grant Jacob Zuma medical parole must be subjected to legal scrutiny

Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser has come under fire for overruling the medical parole board's recommendation not to release Zuma

Maughan says politically connected people clearly get preferential treatment when applying for medical parole

FILE: Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola (L) and Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser (R) arrive at the Goodwood Correctional Facility on 4 February 2020. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News

The decision by Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser to release Jacob Zuma on medical parole is being challenged by some political parties and civil society groups.

Fraser admitted that he overturned the medical parole board's recommendation not to grant Zuma medical parole.

Legal journo Karyn Maughan says there are strict conditions for granting medical parole including terminal illness, incapacity, or the inability to look after oneself.

Although Fraser is legally entitled to grant medical parole to inmates serving less than 24 months, the decision must be rational, says Maughan.

Meanwhile, the DA is taking court action to have the decision reviewed and declared unlawful.

According to Maughan, the party wants access to the medical documentation that led to Fraser's decision using provisions in the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act.

The issue of lawfulness also needs to be accompanied by the issue of rationality. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

The medical parole board did not feel that the circumstances of Jacob Zuma's case justified him being released on medical parole because they have very limited circumstances under which such parole is granted. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

It's very clear that the medical parole board did not feel that he [Zuma] fell within the parameters of that legal definition. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist