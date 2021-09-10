John Steenhuisen: Release of Zuma 'a political decision, not a medical decision'





The DA on Friday went to the North Gauteng High Court to have the decision to release Jacob Zuma on medical parole reviewed and declared unlawful, says party leader John Steenhuisen

Steenhuisen believes the decision is a political one and not a medical one and violates the Correctional Services Act

Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 15 July 2019.

The Democratic Alliance on Friday took to the North Gauteng High Court to have the decision to grant Jacob Zuma medical parole. He is currently serving a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court but was moved to hospital days after his term began.

National Commissioner for Correctional Services Arthur Fraser has since admitted that he rescinded the medical parole board's decision not to grant former president Jacob Zuma medical parole believing him to be in a stable condition.

The DA is determined to have this decision reviewed and declared unlawful.

Mandy Wiener speaks to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the court action to have the decision reviewed.

It is a very fundamental principle of equality before the law and one set of laws applies to all South Africans. John Steenhuisen, Leader - DA

Steenhuisen says the regulations dealing with how medical parole for prisoners is processed were amended after Shabir Shaik received his medical parole in March 2009 Shaik after serving two years and four months of his 15-year prison term.

It requires an independent medical board to be able to make an assessment about whether the person qualifies for medical parole or not. John Steenhuisen, Leader - DA

Here was a case of Arthur Fraser who was connected with Mr Zuma, who was a former spy boss, their association goes back a long way, and who overrode the decision of the board that Mr Zuma didn't qualify, and has now released Mr Zuma on medical parole. John Steenhuisen, Leader - DA

This is clearly a political decision, not a medical decision that has been made. It is wrong and undermines the rule of law. John Steenhuisen, Leader - DA

Steenhuisen does not buy the argument that Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola has distanced himself from the decision.

I would like to say that it is entirely impossible that this decision took place without Minister Lamola and President Rampahosa's knowledge. They clearly knew what was happening. Mr Fraser wouldn't have been as bold as he was on television the other night if he did not know that he had political cover from the highest level. John Steenhuisen, Leader - DA

Steenhuisen says this has violated the Correctional Services Act in 'such an egregious and politically obvious manner.'

It raises questions for the President seeing as he appointed Fraser to the correctional services position. John Moodey, Gauteng leader - Democratic Alliance