China’s Sinovac to trial Covid-19 vaccine on 2000 children in South Africa





Sinovac Biotech started trialling its Covid-19 vaccine on babies, children, and adolescents in South Africa on Friday as part of a global study.

The study evaluates the efficacy, immunogenicity, and safety of the CoronaVac vaccine on children aged between six months and 17 years old.

The trial will enrol 14 000 participants of which 2000 will come from South Africa.

Image: © ralfliebhold /123rf.com

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News health reporter Kevin Brandt (scroll up to listen).

The clinical trial has been approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority… they have various requirements… issues with regards to consent… Kevin Brandt, health reporter - Eyewitness News