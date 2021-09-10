Berlin hospitality industry suffer extreme staff shortage as 300 000 exit





In Berlin, the restaurants are packed – but they can’t find staff to serve their customers

The staff shortages are extreme and unprecedented

300 000 people have left the hospitality industry in the past year

Berlin, Germany. © jakobradlgruber/123rf.com

Berlin’s hospitality industry is suffering acute staff shortages.

Nearly every restaurant or bar you pass have “staff wanted” signs, but few people are applying.

About 300 000 employees have left the industry in the past year, many indicating it is for good.

The same phenomenon can be seen in other cities across Europe.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Clifford Coonan (scroll up to listen).

It’s really quite remarkable… the pavements are packed with tables. People are eating out again… employers just cannot get staff… Clifford Coonan, Deutsche Welle

We’ve never had to deal with this before… A lot of people just didn’t come back… A lot of workers from central Europe went back… Clifford Coonan, Deutsche Welle

People did feel exposed… There are 300 000 people who left the industry… People just don’t feel they want to go back to that… Clifford Coonan, Deutsche Welle

If you want to sit inside you must show your Covid pass proving you’ve been double-jabbed, or you’ve had the virus and recovered. The problem is going to be when the summer ends… Clifford Coonan, Deutsche Welle