Quality of life in Gauteng is deteriorating – survey
-
Life was improving in Gauteng; then the pandemic hit
-
A large contributing factor to the perceived deterioration in the quality of life is dissatisfaction with the government
-
Poverty levels have increased from 24% in 2017/2018 to 36% in 2020/2021
-
Less than half of households spend enough on food to meet minimum nutritional requirements
The quality of life in Gauteng has plummeted, according to the results of an annual survey.
The Gauteng City-Region Observatory surveyed 13 600 residents between late 2020 and early 2021.
It is the sixth year that the survey has been done.
Until last year, the quality of life of residents in South Africa’s richest province improved but the pandemic has reversed the progress.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Dr Julia De Kadt, a senior researcher at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory (scroll up to listen).
We see notable levels of job losses and a striking increase in the proportion of households living below the poverty line. It’s now at 36% compared to 24% in 2017/2018.Dr Julia De Kadt, senior researcher - Gauteng City-Region Observatory
We see enormous levels of hunger. One in four households reports that adults are skipping meals due to not having enough money to buy food. Fewer than 50% of households are spending enough on food to be able to meet basic, nutritional needs…Dr Julia De Kadt, senior researcher - Gauteng City-Region Observatory
… the educational impact has been absolutely devastating… Children were most likely to be kept out of schools in the lowest-income households…Dr Julia De Kadt, senior researcher - Gauteng City-Region Observatory
