The devastating impact of Covid-19 on organ donation
- Organ donations have declined globally as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic
- People that have fully recovered from Covid-19 can still be organ donors
- Donating your organs could potentially save the lives of seven people and help fifty people
According to the Organ Donor Foundation, South Africa has an average of 1.8 donors per million population, which equates to about 100 organ donors in the country each year.
Samantha Nicholls, the executive director at the Organ Donor Foundation says as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, they've seen a 50% decline in donations.
It is however a global problem, with many countries including France and the USA recording a drastic decline in organ donations.
It's not just the deceased donors, it's the living donors program as well that's been affected. Elective surgeries have pretty much come to a standstill.Samantha Nicholls - Executive Director of the Organ Donor Foundation
So many patients are dying of Covid at the moment, and unfortunately their organs can't be used, their tissue cannot be used.Samantha Nicholls - Executive Director of the Organ Donor Foundation
The more people that ask about organ donation at the time of their loved ones death, the more organs will become available.Samantha Nicholls - Executive Director of the Organ Donor Foundation
The Organ Donor Foundation is on a drive to encourage more South Africans to sign up to become organ donors.
Nicholls says people who have recovered from Covid-19 can still be an organ donor.
If you are fully recovered from Covid, you can still remain an organ donor. Another question that's come up is, If you've been vaccinated can you be an organ donor? Absolutely, you can be an organ donor.Samantha Nicholls - Executive Director of the Organ Donor Foundation
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
