Why aren't trade unions spearheading vaccination drive for workers?
Getting the economy on track and speeding up vaccination is an absolutely necessary step to deal with the economic and social impacts of the pandemic.
Prof Morris, one of a team of ex-unionists with a long history of supporting the cause of workers, talks to John Maytham about their co-authored article in The Daily Maverick this week on why they strongly believe mandatory vaccinations are a progressive workers' demand.
Morris, along with Halton Cheadle and Di Cooper maintain that mandatory vaccination of working people and their families is an important and progressive action.
The issue of vaccinations is a response to a public health issue, he notes, and so collective rights should take precedent over individual rights.
Why have unions not taken this lead, asks John?
Morris says he does not have an answer to that but feels strongly that this is a trade union issue and needs to be taken to the shopfloor to ensure workers get vaccinated.
