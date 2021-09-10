All you need to know about the voter registration weekend on 18 and 19 September
- You will need to register if you've moved to a new area since the previous elections
- In order to register you will need a valid South Africa identity document
- Applications for special votes open online on 20 September
- Special votes will be cast on 30 and 31 October
Register online for #LGE2021 in just a few easy steps:— IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) September 8, 2021
1.Get your SA ID
2.Go to https://t.co/GMnEP2KL8Fhttps://t.co/9kHFRd3Mt7 “Register to Vote Now”
4.Enter personal details
5.Enter OTPhttps://t.co/KTvH8z5njs for address
7.Submit scan/photo of ID
https://t.co/rcAvx6f0ek
The 2021 local government elections will be held on 1 November, which was announced by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday.
But before election day, the Independent Electoral Commission will hold a final voter registration drive on the weekend of 18 and 19 September.
Michael Hendrickse, the IEC's provincial electoral officer in the Western Cape says you can register online at anytime via the IEC's website, or you can visit the 1577 stations in the province which will be open from 8am-5pm.
For any information related to the registration weekend, call the IEC call centre on 0800 11 8000 or visit the website www.elections.org.za.
If you moved into an area, it's important that you re-register, otherwise you'll still be on the voters roll somewhere else.Michael Hendrickse - IEC's provincial electoral officer in the Western Cape
With local government elections you have wards, which is you constituency areas. You need to vote for your constituency which is your ward.Michael Hendrickse - IEC's provincial electoral officer in the Western Cape
RELATED: Local govt elections to be held on 1 November
In order to register, all you need to take along with you is your identity document.
He says other documents such as drivers licenses or passports will not be accepted.
Hendrickse adds that Home Affairs offices will also be open on the 18 and 19 of September to allow for people to apply for I.D cards.
Just your I.D, whether it's the smart card, the old green book. If you've lost your I.D, you can apply at Home Affairs. When you apply for your new I.D, you can also apply for a temporary identity certificate, and that is what you can use when you go.Michael Hendrickse - IEC's provincial electoral officer in the Western Cape
In preparing to comply with the @ConCourtSA order, the Commission has determined that a registration event is necessary ahead of #LGE2021. Therefore, a #Regweekend is scheduled for 18 & 19 Sept, 8-5. More info at https://t.co/SPWHyOWMld. #EveryVoiceTogether #VoteSafe pic.twitter.com/b8jNMZRjvM— IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) September 6, 2021
Hendrickse says there will be an opportunity for special votes, which allows a registered voter who can't vote at their voting station on election day to apply to vote on a predetermined day before election day.
Applications for special votes open online on 20 September and closes on 4 October.
Special votes will take place on 30 and 31 October, before everyone else goes to the polls on 1 November.
On the 20th September, the applications for special votes open. You can go online and apply. If your are infirmed, or you are disabled and you cannot get to the voting station you can apply for a home visit.Michael Hendrickse - IEC's provincial electoral officer in the Western Cape
RELATED: Elections on for 2021 'leaves ANC holes and opportunities for other parties'
If you say I'm not going to be at my voting station on election day, I want to come a day or two before election day to the station to vote at the voting station.Michael Hendrickse - IEC's provincial electoral officer in the Western Cape
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
