Twice-jabbed Tannie Evita returns to the boards in Darling!
- Rondebosch Craft Market on Saturday
- VIBacious Burlesque Brunch on Sunday
- Tannie Evita Praat Kaktus on Sunday
1. Rondebosch Craft Market
If you’re looking for a chilled outdoor experience, the Rondebosch Market is the place to be on Saturday!
Crafters at the market make everything from clothing to woodwork, sweet treats and skin products.
You can wander around the park with your dog (on a leash) while the kids play.
The market is open from 9 am to 3 pm, on the corner of Campground and Sandown Roads
Sara-Jayne King chats to the organiser of the market, Judi Karlson.
2. VIBacious Burlesque Brunch
Black Orchid Burlesque ZA brings you a social Sunday brunch experience with a tantalizing burlesque twist, in collaboration with Vïb Cape Town and Jaffer Modern on Sunday.
The daytime edition of the successful dinner show series features a selection of delicious tapas and sushi plates paired with burlesque from some of Cape Town’s favourite performing professionals at the Jaffer Modern Art Gallery in Green Point
Doors open at 11 am and the show starts at 12 noon.
Tickets are R130 and available on Quicket .
Sara-Jayne finds out more about the event and about burlesque from Diva Disaster.
3. Tannie Evita Praat Kaktus
She's back! And two jabs richer! New look, old tricks.
If you’re taking a road trip this weekend, why not stop over in Darling and catch 'Tannie Evita Praat Kaktus' at Evita se Perron.
Pieter-Dirk Uys will present the show every Sunday at noon at Evita se Perron through September to the end of November 2021.
Tickets are R200 and available on Quicket.
An excited Tannie Evita chats to Sara-Jayne.
For the last 18 months I've been through a million Tuesdays and now suddenly real-life people will be coming to the Perron... Gits, who thought that eventually we would get back to some sort of normal!Evita Bezuidenhout
I've been sitting in lock down for so long I get on my own nerves now!Evita Bezuidenhout
