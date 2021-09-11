'It's with you all the time like your shadow' - 9/11 survivor shares his story





- The US is marking 20 years since the New York City terror attack on 11 September 2001

- Joe Dittmar was on the 105th floor of the World Trade Center's South Tower when the first plane hit the North Tower

- He shares his survivor's story with Sara-Jayne King

Saturday marks 20 years since two planes slammed into the World Trade Centre in New York City on 11 September 2001.

Millions watched in horror as international TV news stations played and replayed the footage of utter carnage.

Close to 3,000 people were killed in the terror attack and the world was never the same.

On Weekend Breakfast, 9/11 survivor Joe Dittmar shares his incredible story with Sara-Jayne King.

Dittmar had travelled into NYC to attend a meeting with insurance colleagues.

The meeting was being held on the 105th floor of the Centre's South Tower.

I was in the building at about 8:15... got to the 105th floor in plenty of time for an 8:30 start of a meeting... We were 54 in an enclosed conference room, four walls with no windows and one door... The meeting didn't start at 8:30, people were milling around... Joe Dittmar, 9/11 survivor

... then at 8:46 am the lights in the room just flickered... Almost immediately a gentleman came into the room and said there had been an explosion in the North Tower and we had to evacuate... We all said 'we're fine, this is New York, stuff happens here, let us have our meeting...' Joe Dittmar, 9/11 survivor

Dittmar was the last of the 54 out of the conference room.

The group were taken to the stairwell and told they'd have to walk down 105 flights.

They weren't happy with this because at the time no-one had a clue of the magnitude of what had happened, he relates.

The next moment of importance in that journey down was when we got down to the 90th floor... people were filing out of the fire stairwell and onto the 90th floor... I followed because I didn't understand what was going on... Joe Dittmar, 9/11 survivor

It was the worst 30 or 40 seconds of my life. You look out of those windows to the north and you see these huge black holes to the sides of the building... pillars of smoke pouring out of those holes, flames redder than any red that I'd ever seen in my life... We could see pieces of the fuselage of a large plane lodged inside the other building... Joe Dittmar, 9/11 survivor

... and because of this force that's now caused a vacuum effect... you see furniture and paper and people being pulled out of the building... an absolutely gruesome sight... Joe Dittmar, 9/11 survivor

I wanted to go home - that was the feeling that I had... You get this pit-of-the-stomach I-want-my-mommy feeling... Joe Dittmar, 9/11 survivor

One colleague interrupted their continued journey down the stairs to use the restroom.

Dittmar never saw him again.

An approximate two-and-a-half minute delay... would cause you to not get past the 80s, and if you didn't get past the 80s you didn't get out. Joe Dittmar, 9/11 survivor

Dittmar talks about the residual trauma of experiencing 9/11 firsthand.

He is "doing fine" he says, because of the opportunity to continue giving a voice to those who, on 9/11, lost their own.

That is no doubt one of the main reasons for my maintaining sanity over these years. It's an event that if you're part of it, it doesn't go away... It's with you all the time like your shadow and you need to manage that. Joe Dittmar, 9/11 survivor

There are pictures that continue to run through any survivor's head that need to be addressed, and you don't know when that's going to be... The catharsis is the ability to speak, the ability for some people to write, the ability for some people to talk about it... Some people do need professional help... Joe Dittmar, 9/11 survivor

It's hard to believe it's 20 years. It seems like it was yesterday, and yet there are parts of me that feel like it seems it was forever ago. Joe Dittmar, 9/11 survivor

Dittmar is often asked if he suffers from survivor's guilt.

The only reason he doesn't he says, is because he continues sharing the story.

It's only because I believe that by doing what I'm doing with you here today, I continue to bring to light the spirits that were so senselessly dashed that day and to give a voice to 3,000 people who no longer have a voice... Joe Dittmar, 9/11 survivor

That drive, that passion that I have... is what allows me to continue to put a scab on a wound that will never go away. Joe Dittmar, 9/11 survivor

