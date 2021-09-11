Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Free entry to 22 beautiful Cape nature reserves for a week, starting Monday CapeNature's Access Week kicks off on 13 September. Find out which reserves offer free day entry across the Western Cape. 11 September 2021 1:23 PM
Twice-jabbed Tannie Evita returns to the boards in Darling! Sara-Jayne King talks to Pieter-Dirk Uys and the organisers of fun events in and around Cape Town this weekend. 11 September 2021 9:54 AM
All you need to know about the voter registration weekend on 18 and 19 September John Maytham speaks to Michael Hendrickse, the IEC's provincial electoral officer in the Western Cape. 10 September 2021 7:59 PM
View all Local
'It's with you all the time like your shadow' - 9/11 survivor shares his story Joe Dittmar was in one of the Twin Towers on 9/11 and got out alive. He tells his incredible story on Weekend Breakfast. 11 September 2021 12:40 PM
Why aren't trade unions spearheading vaccination drive for workers? John Maytham speaks to Prof Mike Morris of UCT's Economics Dept about why unions should be acting in the collective interest. 10 September 2021 5:12 PM
'ANC axed Carl Niehaus after he threatened to lay charges over unpaid salaries' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia about the ANC's decision to fire Ca... 10 September 2021 3:25 PM
View all Politics
Quality of life in Gauteng is deteriorating – survey Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Julia De Kadt, a senior researcher at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory. 10 September 2021 3:16 PM
China’s Sinovac to trial Covid-19 vaccine on 2000 children in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 10 September 2021 12:51 PM
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react? Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business. 10 September 2021 12:00 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 10 September 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 10 September 2021 4:58 PM
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
New chapter for Cafda Book Warehouse following move to Kenilworth premises CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cafda CEO Peter Cato about the new Cafda bookstore premises in Kenilworth. 9 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
View all Sport
Artscape celebrations continue with three-day Youth to Masters Jazz Festival Pippa Hudson speaks to renowned jazz musician Gloria Bosman who'll be performing at the Artscape event this weekend. 9 September 2021 8:36 PM
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 9 September 2021 5:11 PM
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
View all Entertainment
Berlin hospitality industry suffer extreme staff shortage as 300 000 exit Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Clifford Coonan. 10 September 2021 1:56 PM
Photographer who took iconic image on 9/11 describes moment the planes hit Lester Kiewit talks to David Monderer who was out taking photos of the New York skyline when the planes hit that fateful day. 10 September 2021 11:39 AM
Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel. 8 September 2021 4:23 PM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
View all Africa
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care. 9 September 2021 12:53 PM
Why fewer men in South Africa are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 than women Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jacque Mthembu of the Human Sciences Research Council. 9 September 2021 10:55 AM
'Africa needs hundreds of millions of vaccines – they’re just not coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 9 September 2021 9:36 AM
View all Opinion
'It's with you all the time like your shadow' - 9/11 survivor shares his story

11 September 2021 12:40 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Sara-Jayne King
weekend breakfast
9/11
Twin Towers
NYC
Joe Dittmar

Joe Dittmar was in one of the Twin Towers on 9/11 and got out alive. He tells his incredible story on Weekend Breakfast.

- The US is marking 20 years since the New York City terror attack on 11 September 2001

- Joe Dittmar was on the 105th floor of the World Trade Center's South Tower when the first plane hit the North Tower

- He shares his survivor's story with Sara-Jayne King

Copyright: bennymarty / 123rf

Saturday marks 20 years since two planes slammed into the World Trade Centre in New York City on 11 September 2001.

Millions watched in horror as international TV news stations played and replayed the footage of utter carnage.

Close to 3,000 people were killed in the terror attack and the world was never the same.

On Weekend Breakfast, 9/11 survivor Joe Dittmar shares his incredible story with Sara-Jayne King.

9/11 survivor Joe Dittmar, permission for image use supplied

Dittmar had travelled into NYC to attend a meeting with insurance colleagues.

The meeting was being held on the 105th floor of the Centre's South Tower.

I was in the building at about 8:15... got to the 105th floor in plenty of time for an 8:30 start of a meeting... We were 54 in an enclosed conference room, four walls with no windows and one door... The meeting didn't start at 8:30, people were milling around...

Joe Dittmar, 9/11 survivor

... then at 8:46 am the lights in the room just flickered... Almost immediately a gentleman came into the room and said there had been an explosion in the North Tower and we had to evacuate... We all said 'we're fine, this is New York, stuff happens here, let us have our meeting...'

Joe Dittmar, 9/11 survivor

Dittmar was the last of the 54 out of the conference room.

The group were taken to the stairwell and told they'd have to walk down 105 flights.

They weren't happy with this because at the time no-one had a clue of the magnitude of what had happened, he relates.

The next moment of importance in that journey down was when we got down to the 90th floor... people were filing out of the fire stairwell and onto the 90th floor... I followed because I didn't understand what was going on...

Joe Dittmar, 9/11 survivor

It was the worst 30 or 40 seconds of my life. You look out of those windows to the north and you see these huge black holes to the sides of the building... pillars of smoke pouring out of those holes, flames redder than any red that I'd ever seen in my life... We could see pieces of the fuselage of a large plane lodged inside the other building...

Joe Dittmar, 9/11 survivor

... and because of this force that's now caused a vacuum effect... you see furniture and paper and people being pulled out of the building... an absolutely gruesome sight...

Joe Dittmar, 9/11 survivor

I wanted to go home - that was the feeling that I had... You get this pit-of-the-stomach I-want-my-mommy feeling...

Joe Dittmar, 9/11 survivor

One colleague interrupted their continued journey down the stairs to use the restroom.

Dittmar never saw him again.

An approximate two-and-a-half minute delay... would cause you to not get past the 80s, and if you didn't get past the 80s you didn't get out.

Joe Dittmar, 9/11 survivor

Dittmar talks about the residual trauma of experiencing 9/11 firsthand.

He is "doing fine" he says, because of the opportunity to continue giving a voice to those who, on 9/11, lost their own.

That is no doubt one of the main reasons for my maintaining sanity over these years. It's an event that if you're part of it, it doesn't go away... It's with you all the time like your shadow and you need to manage that.

Joe Dittmar, 9/11 survivor

There are pictures that continue to run through any survivor's head that need to be addressed, and you don't know when that's going to be... The catharsis is the ability to speak, the ability for some people to write, the ability for some people to talk about it... Some people do need professional help...

Joe Dittmar, 9/11 survivor

It's hard to believe it's 20 years. It seems like it was yesterday, and yet there are parts of me that feel like it seems it was forever ago.

Joe Dittmar, 9/11 survivor

Dittmar is often asked if he suffers from survivor's guilt.

The only reason he doesn't he says, is because he continues sharing the story.

It's only because I believe that by doing what I'm doing with you here today, I continue to bring to light the spirits that were so senselessly dashed that day and to give a voice to 3,000 people who no longer have a voice...

Joe Dittmar, 9/11 survivor

That drive, that passion that I have... is what allows me to continue to put a scab on a wound that will never go away.

Joe Dittmar, 9/11 survivor

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the riveting interview

RELATED: Photographer who took iconic image on 9/11 describes moment the planes hit




