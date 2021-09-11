Free entry to 22 beautiful Cape nature reserves for a week, starting Monday





© mimagephotography/123rf.com

CapeNature launches its 7th Access Week on Monday, offering free entry to 22 nature reserves.

It's part of celebrating Heritage Month as well as Tourism Month this September.

Access Week lasts from 13-20 September.

Free access will not apply when booking through the call centre or when making an online booking.

"Enjoy activities ranging from experiencing historical cultural sites, hiking, picnicking to mountain biking and birdwatching" says CapeNature.

Visitors will enjoy free day entry to the following reserves:

WEST COAST:

Groot Winterhoek

Bird Island

Cederberg

Matjiesrivier

Rocherpan

WINELANDS:

Limietberg

Hottentots Holland

Assegaaibosch (picnic only)

OVERBERG:

StoneyPoint

Kogelberg

De Mond

De Hoop

Marloth

Grootvadersbosch

Walker Bay

GARDEN ROUTE:

Robberg

Keurbooms River

Goukamma

Geelkrans

KAROO:

Swartberg

Gamkaberg

Anysberg

Read the full terms and conditions here.