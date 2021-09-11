Free entry to 22 beautiful Cape nature reserves for a week, starting Monday
CapeNature launches its 7th Access Week on Monday, offering free entry to 22 nature reserves.
It's part of celebrating Heritage Month as well as Tourism Month this September.
Access Week lasts from 13-20 September.
Free access will not apply when booking through the call centre or when making an online booking.
"Enjoy activities ranging from experiencing historical cultural sites, hiking, picnicking to mountain biking and birdwatching" says CapeNature.
Visitors will enjoy free day entry to the following reserves:
WEST COAST:
Groot Winterhoek
Bird Island
Cederberg
Matjiesrivier
Rocherpan
WINELANDS:
Limietberg
Hottentots Holland
Assegaaibosch (picnic only)
OVERBERG:
StoneyPoint
Kogelberg
De Mond
De Hoop
Marloth
Grootvadersbosch
Walker Bay
GARDEN ROUTE:
Robberg
Keurbooms River
Goukamma
Geelkrans
KAROO:
Swartberg
Gamkaberg
Anysberg
Read the full terms and conditions here.
