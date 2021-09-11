Streaming issues? Report here
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
[VIDEO] Maskless woman filmed coughing at shoppers apparently fired from her job

11 September 2021 5:25 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SAP
COVID-19
facemasks
'Karen'
Covid denialists
Covid regulations
Nebraska

A video of a woman apparently deliberately coughing at people in a Nebraska supermarket has gone viral.
Image: Screengrab from video of woman coughing at shoppers in Nebraska posted by @RoBeastRo

A video has been posted on social media of a woman not wearing a face mask who appeared to be deliberately coughing at people in a supermarket in Lincoln, Nebraska.

A masked mother and her child were reportedly approached by the woman in a store where wearing masks is mandatory.

"My daughter had to experience this" tweets the father of the girl.

"She followed them around and was spitting on them."

The video shows the woman claiming it was her allergies that made her cough.

"I'm going to start carrying a spray can of Lysol and spray anyone that does that to me" reads one response.

Internet sleuths identified the woman as an Arizona resident and former employee of German software company SAP, reports FOX4KC.

SAP has confirmed that the woman no longer works at their local branch.




