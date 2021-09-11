[VIDEO] Maskless woman filmed coughing at shoppers apparently fired from her job
A video has been posted on social media of a woman not wearing a face mask who appeared to be deliberately coughing at people in a supermarket in Lincoln, Nebraska.
A masked mother and her child were reportedly approached by the woman in a store where wearing masks is mandatory.
"My daughter had to experience this" tweets the father of the girl.
"She followed them around and was spitting on them."
The video shows the woman claiming it was her allergies that made her cough.
"I'm going to start carrying a spray can of Lysol and spray anyone that does that to me" reads one response.
My daughter had to experience this in #lincoln #nebraska she followed them around and was #spitting on them. #karen #covid #mask #maskup #craycray #delta #spit. pic.twitter.com/8MhpBVWrSx— RoBeastRo (@RoBeastRo) September 4, 2021
More video of crazy #karen following my daughter and her mom coughing at them. Lancaster county has a mask mandate right now. #covid #cough #lincoln #Nebraska #wtf #lnk #antimasker pic.twitter.com/Pj3lWkCfEI— RoBeastRo (@RoBeastRo) September 5, 2021
Internet sleuths identified the woman as an Arizona resident and former employee of German software company SAP, reports FOX4KC.
SAP has confirmed that the woman no longer works at their local branch.
We have reviewed the incident and can confirm that the individual in question no longer works for SAP.— SAP (@SAP) September 9, 2021
Source : https://twitter.com/RoBeastRo/status/1434234115948257284
