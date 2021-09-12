'Depression doesn't have to be a death sentence' - Panel opens up about suicide

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Free entry to 22 beautiful Cape nature reserves for a week, starting Monday CapeNature's Access Week kicks off on 13 September. Find out which reserves offer free day entry across the Western Cape. 11 September 2021 1:23 PM
Twice-jabbed Tannie Evita returns to the boards in Darling! Sara-Jayne King talks to Pieter-Dirk Uys and the organisers of fun events in and around Cape Town this weekend. 11 September 2021 9:54 AM
All you need to know about the voter registration weekend on 18 and 19 September John Maytham speaks to Michael Hendrickse, the IEC's provincial electoral officer in the Western Cape. 10 September 2021 7:59 PM
View all Local
'There's no more money' - Ismail Lagardien says ANC cash crisis is a big problem CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories. 12 September 2021 9:28 AM
[VIDEO] Maskless woman filmed coughing at shoppers apparently fired from her job A video of a woman apparently deliberately coughing at people in a Nebraska supermarket has gone viral. 11 September 2021 5:25 PM
'It's with you all the time like your shadow' - 9/11 survivor shares his story Joe Dittmar was in one of the Twin Towers on 9/11 and got out alive. He tells his incredible story on Weekend Breakfast. 11 September 2021 12:40 PM
View all Politics
Quality of life in Gauteng is deteriorating – survey Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Julia De Kadt, a senior researcher at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory. 10 September 2021 3:16 PM
China’s Sinovac to trial Covid-19 vaccine on 2000 children in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 10 September 2021 12:51 PM
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react? Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business. 10 September 2021 12:00 PM
View all Business
Briton Roshaante Anderson opens up about living as an intersex man Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was i... 12 September 2021 2:22 PM
'Depression doesn't have to be a death sentence' - Panel opens up about suicide CapeTalk host Zain Johnson facilitates a panel discussion about hope and healing after suicide. 12 September 2021 12:36 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 10 September 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 10 September 2021 4:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
View all Sport
Artscape celebrations continue with three-day Youth to Masters Jazz Festival Pippa Hudson speaks to renowned jazz musician Gloria Bosman who'll be performing at the Artscape event this weekend. 9 September 2021 8:36 PM
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 9 September 2021 5:11 PM
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
View all Entertainment
Berlin hospitality industry suffer extreme staff shortage as 300 000 exit Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Clifford Coonan. 10 September 2021 1:56 PM
Photographer who took iconic image on 9/11 describes moment the planes hit Lester Kiewit talks to David Monderer who was out taking photos of the New York skyline when the planes hit that fateful day. 10 September 2021 11:39 AM
Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel. 8 September 2021 4:23 PM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
View all Africa
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care. 9 September 2021 12:53 PM
Why fewer men in South Africa are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 than women Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jacque Mthembu of the Human Sciences Research Council. 9 September 2021 10:55 AM
'Africa needs hundreds of millions of vaccines – they’re just not coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 9 September 2021 9:36 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'Depression doesn't have to be a death sentence' - Panel opens up about suicide

12 September 2021 12:36 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Suicide
Sadag
Suicide prevention
Daryl Brown

CapeTalk host Zain Johnson facilitates a panel discussion about hope and healing after suicide.
  • An estimated 800,000 people die by suicide globally each year
  • It's the second most common cause of death in people aged 15 to 29
  • A panel of guests joined Weekend Breakfast to discuss suicide prevention and the ripple effect of suicide on those left behind

Normalising conversations about mental illness could help save someone's life, says suicide survivor Daryl Brown.

Brown survived a suicide attempt in 2013 after he stepped in front of a train at a London Tube Station.

He's now an ambassador for the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) and a motivational speaker who shares his story in the hopes of helping others struggling with their mental health.

Brown says it is important to normalise conversations about mental health to help stem the tide of suicide.

He has opened up about his turning point and recounts the story of when he took the drastic decision to end his life.

I wanted to go to sleep and never wake up. I just needed relief from that voice in my head that was saying, "You're not good enough", "You're worthless", "You're a failure".

Daryl Brown, Ambassador - South African Depression and Anxiety Group

The only way that we can make it okay for people to ask for help when they need it is to normalise this in conversation for people who have been through it to be open about our journeys and show that you can have depression and still live a fulfilling life.

Daryl Brown, Ambassador - South African Depression and Anxiety Group

Depression doesn't have to be a death sentence, there are ways of managing your mental health.

Daryl Brown, Ambassador - South African Depression and Anxiety Group

Journalist Glynis Horning lost her son to suicide in 2019.

Horning and her husband Chris woke up one Sunday morning almost two years ago to the devastating discovery of their 25-year-old son Spencer dead in his bed.

She says writing her book about her son's death has helped her deal with the devastating loss.

He was gone. Gone forever. That is the reality of what happens when suicide goes through suddenly, devastatingly - they're gone. It's like the door has been closed. The telephone line has been cut, there's no way you can reach them again. That's the devastation.

Glynis Horning, Author - Waterboy: Making sense of my son's suicide

Clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer says it's important to debunk the myths about suicide.

She says not all suicidal people will display the common warning signs.

There can be warning signs, but there can also not be... It's also important to realise that blaming yourself afterwards for not picking up signs is also not helpful.

Ruth Ancer, Clinical psychologist

You can't always tell. Yes, there can be signs, but sometimes there aren't and we miss them.

Ruth Ancer, Clinical psychologist

Grief councillor Gail van Niekerk says loved ones who are impacted by suicide often struggle with feelings of anger, guilt, pain and abandonment.

She says suicide-related grief can be more emotionally taxing but many people don't open up about their pain due to social stigma.

Suicide is unfortunately still stigmatised in society. It's often a socially unspeakable loss which means that they [surviving loved ones] do not have the support necessary from friends which is why counseling can be so important.

Gail van Niekerk, Grief councillor



12 September 2021 12:36 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Suicide
Sadag
Suicide prevention
Daryl Brown

More from Lifestyle

Briton Roshaante Anderson opens up about living as an intersex man

12 September 2021 2:22 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was intersex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Free entry to 22 beautiful Cape nature reserves for a week, starting Monday

11 September 2021 1:23 PM

CapeNature's Access Week kicks off on 13 September. Find out which reserves offer free day entry across the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Twice-jabbed Tannie Evita returns to the boards in Darling!

11 September 2021 9:54 AM

Sara-Jayne King talks to Pieter-Dirk Uys and the organisers of fun events in and around Cape Town this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 10 September 2021

10 September 2021 4:58 PM

Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership

9 September 2021 8:42 PM

Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New chapter for Cafda Book Warehouse following move to Kenilworth premises

9 September 2021 5:20 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cafda CEO Peter Cato about the new Cafda bookstore premises in Kenilworth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk

9 September 2021 5:11 PM

Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WCape school encourages learners to be more conscious about reducing waste

9 September 2021 4:01 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Bruce James, head gardener at Green School South Africa about International Zero Waste Week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why fewer men in South Africa are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 than women

9 September 2021 10:55 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jacque Mthembu of the Human Sciences Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Assisted dying should be available to all, says UCT lecturer

9 September 2021 10:41 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to critical thinking lecturer Jacques Rousseau about assisted suicide and the right to die.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'There's no more money' - Ismail Lagardien says ANC cash crisis is a big problem

Politics

Briton Roshaante Anderson opens up about living as an intersex man

Lifestyle World

'It's with you all the time like your shadow' - 9/11 survivor shares his story

World Politics

EWN Highlights

Zikalala condemns "brutal assassinations" of 3 ANC members in Inanda

12 September 2021 4:07 PM

EC woman arrested for orchestrating hit on her husband & mother-in-law aged 81

12 September 2021 3:33 PM

De Lille launches GOOD manifesto & ex-Bok coach de Villiers as mayoral candidate

12 September 2021 3:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA