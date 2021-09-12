'There's no more money' - Ismail Lagardien says ANC cash crisis is a big problem





The cash-strapped ANC has been unable to pay staff salaries for months

Columnist Ismail Lagardien says while the ANC's money dries up, corrupt cadres continue blowing state resources

Lagardien unpacks this week's top stories for the Sunday Paper Review

Veteran journalist and columnist Ismail Lagardien says the ANC's financial woes are very concerning.

Lagardien says corrupt ANC officials have been spending state money while the party can't manage its own finances.

He argues that the state is slowly failing in South Africa as many ANC officials continue down the road of corruption.

This ANC cash crisis is a big story. The ANC was told at its lekgotla by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana this week that there is no more money. Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist

There's no more money. There's no more money for big expensive plans, public service jobs may be on the line and so might be poverty relief. Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist

The ANC itself is on its knees, and that's being generous. Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist

Forget corruption, forget nepotism, forget cronyism, they're running out of money. They can't even manage their own money. This is a problem. Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist