'There's no more money' - Ismail Lagardien says ANC cash crisis is a big problem
- The cash-strapped ANC has been unable to pay staff salaries for months
- Columnist Ismail Lagardien says while the ANC's money dries up, corrupt cadres continue blowing state resources
- Lagardien unpacks this week's top stories for the Sunday Paper Review
Veteran journalist and columnist Ismail Lagardien says the ANC's financial woes are very concerning.
Lagardien says corrupt ANC officials have been spending state money while the party can't manage its own finances.
He argues that the state is slowly failing in South Africa as many ANC officials continue down the road of corruption.
RELATED: 'ANC axed Carl Niehaus after he threatened to lay charges over unpaid salaries'
This ANC cash crisis is a big story. The ANC was told at its lekgotla by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana this week that there is no more money.Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist
There's no more money. There's no more money for big expensive plans, public service jobs may be on the line and so might be poverty relief.Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist
RELATED: ANC could resort to crowdfunding for money to pay salaries as staff down tools
The ANC itself is on its knees, and that's being generous.Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist
Forget corruption, forget nepotism, forget cronyism, they're running out of money. They can't even manage their own money. This is a problem.Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist
People are just spending state money and it's unbelievable how they can't run money.Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist
Source : Twitter.
