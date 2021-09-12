Streaming issues? Report here
Briton Roshaante Anderson opens up about living as an intersex man

12 September 2021 2:22 PM
by Qama Qukula
gender identity
intersex
Roshaante Anderson

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was intersex.
  • Roshaante Anderson was born with a vagina and internal testicles and was raised as a girl
  • Anderson was 11 years old when he discovered that he was intersex and began medical transition to male at the age of 16
  • He opens up about the challenges and internal battles he has faced and continues to face as an intersex man
  • Listen to the two-part interview with Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King in audio above

Intersex activist Roshaante Anderson says he often wishes that he'd never made the transition to living as a male.

Anderson found out that he was born intersex at the age of 11 during an ultrasound after he complained of abdominal pain.

Doctors discovered that he had a vagina, ovaries, and internal testicles.

The 25-year-old was raised as a girl but now identifies as a man after beginning his medical transition to male at the age of 16.

Anderson now says he has a complicated relationship with his gender identity and often regrets his decision to have gender-affirming surgery because of the medical complications of the multi-staged phalloplasty procedure.

He sometimes wishes that he could live life as a woman but says that he can't go back. "I cheated myself out of my own genitalia", he tells CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King.

I've explored living as a man. I don't like it but I have to continue to live like this because it's a choice and a decision I've made. I can't go back... It sucks... I regret it to the maximum and I would never have had that [surgery]... It's a huge mistake on my part.

Roshaante Anderson, Intersex activist

It's one of the biggest regrets of my existence living as a man. I don't know what I was thinking. I think I was thinking that I don't want to confuse myself and others for the rest of my life.

Roshaante Anderson, Intersex activist

Although he is intersex, the YouTuber and activist doesn't consider himself to be part of the queer community.

He says he identifies as a heterosexual straight man. Anderson has a YouTube channel where he talks about his life as an intersex person and he also has an OnlyFans account.

I wasn't made to feel different even if I was born different.

Roshaante Anderson, Intersex activist

I would have still preferred to be able to choose between either or... and go back and forth, that's how I feel most comfortable. Now I can't actually choose because I'm stuck like this. It's quite irritating because I feel like I cut off of a big part of myself and to get that back is almost impossible because people are looking at me as the most masculine of intersex people they've seen.

Roshaante Anderson, Intersex activist

My brain now, I would love to be able to go back and forth with my gender but I'm not comfortable with identifying as non-binary.

Roshaante Anderson, Intersex activist



