[WATCH] Ramaphosa updates SA on lockdown rules and vax rollout at 8pm
WATCH LIVE AT 8PM: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on govt's Covid-19 response
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address South Africans at 8pm on Sunday to provide updates on the country's Covid-19 response and vaccine rollout.
Ramaphosa's address follows meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council, and Cabinet this week.
There's been a great deal of speculation that the current Level 3 lockdown regulations will be relaxed.
President @CyrilRamaphosa to address the nation https://t.co/6Xt17rQuFS— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) September 12, 2021
