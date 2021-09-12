[JUST IN] SA moves to lockdown level 2, Covid-19 vaccine passport on the way
- South Africa will shift to lockdown level 2 after being on level 3 since the end of July
- President Ramaphosa announced the easing of restrictions on the movement of people and on gatherings
- He says there has been a decline in Covid-19 infections across all provinces
- Ramaphosa also announced that government was working on developing a Covid-19 vaccine passport
South Africa will move from alert level 3 and be placed on level 2 from Monday 13 September.
Ramaphosa made the announcement during his address to the nation on Sunday night.
He says the new level 2 regulations will be reviewed in two weeks' time.
Ramaphosa also confirmed that the government looking into a vaccine passport system to be used as evidence of vaccination for various purposes and events.
He used his presidential address to emphasise the importance of getting vaccinated against Covid-19 ahead of the fourth wave.
The more people that get vaccinated before December, the less likely it is that we will experience a devastating fourth wave over the holiday period.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Here are the major level 2 changes:
- The hours of curfew will now start at 11pm and end at 4am
- Non-essential establishments like restaurants, bars and fitness centres will need to close by 10pm
- All gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 250 people indoors and 500 people outdoors
- Liquor stores will be permitted to sell alcohol between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Friday
- Alcohol sales for on-site consumption will be permitted as per licence conditions up to 10pm
- Funerals are still restricted to no more than 50 people with night vigils and after-funeral gatherings prohibited
- Mask-wearing remains mandatory for every person when in public spaces
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IeVR4SN0LqA
More from Local
[WATCH] Ramaphosa updates SA on lockdown rules and vax rollout at 8pm
The Presidency has announced that Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm tonight.Read More
Free entry to 22 beautiful Cape nature reserves for a week, starting Monday
CapeNature's Access Week kicks off on 13 September. Find out which reserves offer free day entry across the Western Cape.Read More
Twice-jabbed Tannie Evita returns to the boards in Darling!
Sara-Jayne King talks to Pieter-Dirk Uys and the organisers of fun events in and around Cape Town this weekend.Read More
All you need to know about the voter registration weekend on 18 and 19 September
John Maytham speaks to Michael Hendrickse, the IEC's provincial electoral officer in the Western Cape.Read More
Why aren't trade unions spearheading vaccination drive for workers?
John Maytham speaks to Prof Mike Morris of UCT's Economics Dept about why unions should be acting in the collective interest.Read More
The devastating impact of Covid-19 on organ donation
Pippa Hudson interviews Samantha Nicholls, the executive director at the Organ Donor Foundation.Read More
Quality of life in Gauteng is deteriorating – survey
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Julia De Kadt, a senior researcher at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory.Read More
China’s Sinovac to trial Covid-19 vaccine on 2000 children in South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
Prasa outlines plan to fix railways – and mulls mandated Covid-19 vaccination
Refilwe Moloto interviews Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews about the plan for restoring our broken train services.Read More