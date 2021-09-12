Streaming issues? Report here
[JUST IN] SA moves to lockdown level 2, Covid-19 vaccine passport on the way

12 September 2021 8:46 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Ramaphosa
Covid-19 regulations
Covid-19 lockdown
level 2 lockdown
Adjusted level 2

President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved South Africa to lockdown alert level 2 and says the new regulations will be reviewed after two weeks.
  • South Africa will shift to lockdown level 2 after being on level 3 since the end of July
  • President Ramaphosa announced the easing of restrictions on the movement of people and on gatherings
  • He says there has been a decline in Covid-19 infections across all provinces
  • Ramaphosa also announced that government was working on developing a Covid-19 vaccine passport

South Africa will move from alert level 3 and be placed on level 2 from Monday 13 September.

Ramaphosa made the announcement during his address to the nation on Sunday night.

He says the new level 2 regulations will be reviewed in two weeks' time.

Ramaphosa also confirmed that the government looking into a vaccine passport system to be used as evidence of vaccination for various purposes and events.

He used his presidential address to emphasise the importance of getting vaccinated against Covid-19 ahead of the fourth wave.

The more people that get vaccinated before December, the less likely it is that we will experience a devastating fourth wave over the holiday period.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Here are the major level 2 changes:

  • The hours of curfew will now start at 11pm and end at 4am
  • Non-essential establishments like restaurants, bars and fitness centres will need to close by 10pm
  • All gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 250 people indoors and 500 people outdoors
  • Liquor stores will be permitted to sell alcohol between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Friday
  • Alcohol sales for on-site consumption will be permitted as per licence conditions up to 10pm
  • Funerals are still restricted to no more than 50 people with night vigils and after-funeral gatherings prohibited
  • Mask-wearing remains mandatory for every person when in public spaces



