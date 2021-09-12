[JUST IN] SA moves to lockdown level 2, Covid-19 vaccine passport on the way

Today at 04:50 Property: Out with one-year lease agreements, in with month-to-month leases Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Shanaaz Trethewey - CEO at RentMaster

125 125

Today at 05:10 Can we anticipate an easing of alcohol restrictions? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Lucky Ntimane - Convener at National Liquor Traders

125 125

Today at 05:46 IEC on preparing for voter registration weekend Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Masego Sheburi - Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

125 125

Today at 06:10 Horrific sex attack in city nightclub Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Brigadier Novela Potelwa - Head Of Corporate Communication at SAPS Western Cape

125 125

Today at 06:25 World Alzheimer's Month - the research continues Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Jill Robson - National Dementia Friends Officer at Alzheimer'S Sa

125 125

Today at 06:40 Moolah Monday: More people amended or created wills during past 18 months but still not enough Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Moremadi Mabule - Head of Wills Operations at Sanlam Trust

125 125

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Ramaphosa returns country to level 2. Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Jo Barnes - Senior Lecturer Emeritus in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Stellenbosch University

125 125

Today at 07:20 What vaccines will mean for South Africa's children Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha - Epidemiologist and Public Health Specialist at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

125 125

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

125 125

Today at 08:07 First Medupi explosion, now Eskom's Kendal power plant hit by fire Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...

125 125

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte

125 125

Today at 09:10 Watch Bafana Bafana for free, if you're vaccinated The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Danny Jordaan - President at Safa

125 125

Today at 09:30 Barb's Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:45 Sinovac kids vaccine trial The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Sanette Aspinall

Prof Mignon McCulloch - Chairperson at SA Paediatrician Association

125 125

Today at 10:05 BBC The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

125 125

Today at 10:15 back up National wills week/ There are a lot of legal and financial institutions who offer “free” wills that come with other price tags that can become very costly later on The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sinal Govender - Founder at PopLaw

125 125

Today at 10:30 Essential for Recovery Summit The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Myrtle Witbooi

125 125