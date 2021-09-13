Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Claims of sex attack in secret curfew-busting Cape Town nightclub

13 September 2021 7:06 AM
by Barbara Friedman

W Cape SAPS Communication head Novela Potelwa talks to Refilwe Moloto about allegations at the underground nightclub in Woodstock.

A young woman shared on social media an account of how she was allegedly raped in an underground nightclub in Woodstock.

The place is called City Club and specifically operates between 10pm and 4am which were the exact curfew hours and is therefore operating outside of the law.

Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

W Cape SAPS Communication head Novela Potelwa talks to Refilwe Moloto about the investigation into the allegations at the underground nightclub in Woodstock and secondly an investigation into the clubs themselves which are illegal, operating during curfew.

A rape case has since been opened at Woodstock Police Station and it is currently under investigation.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication - SAPS Western Cape

Potelwa says SAPS is monitoring what is taking place at the clubs.

Actually, it is not just one facility, Our members have been to two establishments in the area of Woodstock.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication - SAPS Western Cape

She says police are investigating these underground clubs and establishing if the clubs are linked to one another.

We have been there. In one of the establishments, a manager was fined in terms of the Disaster Management Act regulations. He made an admission of guilt and alcohol was confiscated from the establishment.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication - SAPS Western Cape

She says she cannot share details of the investigation at this stage about how these club activities have been able to take place without the authorities being aware.




13 September 2021 7:06 AM
by Barbara Friedman

