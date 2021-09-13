Streaming issues? Report here
Barb's Wire
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Sinovac kids vaccine trial
Guests
Dr Sanette Aspinall
Prof Mignon McCulloch - Chairperson at SA Paediatrician Association
BBC
Watch out for hidden costs in "Free" wills
Guests
Sinal Govender - Founder at PopLaw
Essential for Recovery Summit
Guests
Myrtle Witbooi
In the Chair: Luthando Dyasop
Guests
Luthando Dyasop
Are Covid-19 vaccines safe for South Africa's children?

13 September 2021 9:02 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Children
covid-19 vaccinations
vaccinating children

Refilwe Moloto speaks to NICD epidemiologist Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha about Covid-19 vaccination for children.
  • Covid-19 vaccines have been opened up to young people between the ages of 10 and 19
  • Results have found rare cases of Myocarditis in children caused by Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, 40 to 160 cases per 1 million vaccinations administered
  • NICD epidemiologist says more trials are being conducted
© didesign021/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha, Epidemiologist and Public Health Specialist with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, about the impact of Covid on South Africa's children, and the introduction of vaccines and trials for this age group.

Since the onset of the Delta wave, not all children are affected to the same extent. It is mostly our older kids, our 15 to 19-year-olds, followed by the 10 to 14-year-olds where we have seen very large increases in Covid-19 cases.

Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha, Epidemiologist and Public Health Specialist - NICD

The green light has now been given to vaccinating this age group.

RELATED: China’s Sinovac to trial Covid-19 vaccine on 2000 children in South Africa

Kufa-Chakezha explains that any new products such as the vaccine that come onto the market are tested separately for adults and children.

The reason for that is children are not small adults. They sometimes have different reactions to the same products.

Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha, Epidemiologist and Public Health Specialist - NICD

But globally where countries have started vaccinating children, it has been found that they have the same reactions as adults to the Covid-19 vaccines, she notes.

Most of them are mild and they go away in a couple of days.

Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha, Epidemiologist and Public Health Specialist - NICD

However, she says there has been some evidence that vaccines such as Moderna and Pfizer can cause Myocarditis or inflammation of the heart among adolescents more so than in adults.

They think that the younger the children are, the more likely - but it is still very rare. You are looking at about 40 to 160 cases of Myocarditis per 1 million vaccinations administered in North America.

Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha, Epidemiologist and Public Health Specialist - NICD

She says this is a moderate to serious side effect and while very rare, needs to be balanced with the risk of Covid-19 infection and complications which may arise from that.

Covid-19 complications are less common in children and so there is a lobby in some parts of the world that children under 12 should not be vaccinated, she adds.

That is the main reason the UK is not vaccinating children under the age of 16, because of this side effect that has come up. Most of these cases of Myocarditis resolve in three weeks. they will have chest pain, they will have palpitations, and when tested show cardiac enzymes to be elevated which indicates inflammation of the heart.

Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha, Epidemiologist and Public Health Specialist - NICD

So, it is not a small thing, but it is very rare.

Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha, Epidemiologist and Public Health Specialist - NICD



