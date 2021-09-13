"It's a write-off" - Explosion at Eskom's Kendal Power Station destroys unit





- Eskom confirmed Saturday that a fire had broken out at its Kendal Power Station in Gauteng

- The fire caused damage to unit 1 and caused unit 2 and unit 3 to trip as well

- Energy analyst Chris Yelland says unit 1 is a 'write-off' and will need to be replaced completley

It's a little over a month since an explosion tore through Eskom's Medupi Power Plant's Unit 4 causing at least R1.5 billion worth of damage.

This weekend Eskom was forced to put out further fires following an explosion at its Kendal plant in Gauteng.

According to the beleaguered parastatal, unit one tripped at 03:44 on Saturday morning as a result of a failure of the generator transformer which was discovered to have caught fire.

We know that a generator transformer, which is a huge piece of machinery, caught fire...it looks like it exploded - it completely burnt out. Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

It's a write-off - it's going to have to be completely replaced. Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Yelland says the cause of the fire is not yet known, Eskom says an investigation is underway.

Very often we never hear the outcome of these investigations. Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

In round figures it's about 1 800 megawatts has been taken off the grid, say Yelland.

To order a new transformer could take two years, or they may be able to move a transformer from a unit that is not in service. Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

