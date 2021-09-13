All that glitters...Bonang shimmers Stateside at MTV VMAs

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:40
Michaelis art student silent auction
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jet Withers
Today at 14:50
Music - Matt Gardiner
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Matt Gardiner
Today at 15:40
The City of Cape Town issues a strict warning against illegal events
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 15:50
106 corpses to Eastern Cape after Western Cape crematoriums overwhelmed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 16:05
The Italian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen collision with Lewis Hamilton
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent
Today at 16:55
EFF Funding
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson
Today at 17:05
A Global Witness Study: A record number of environmental activists have been killed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Louis Wilson
Today at 17:20
Police chief Bheki Cele: 30 Days to fix a catastrophic legislative blunder
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Whitfield
Today at 17:45
Lavender Hill Youth Centre Sport Inspiration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marc Nicholson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
WC health dept. vaccine drive hits CPT taxi rank in preparation for fourth wave Mandy Wiener chats to WC Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo about getting the province vaccinated ahead of the fourth wave. 13 September 2021 1:53 PM
Rise in black middle class getting wills in order #WillsWeek Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sanlam's Moremadi Mabule about the importance of having a legally recognized will this Wills Week. 13 September 2021 1:18 PM
'We found him!' Mom reunited with 7-month-old baby after Observatory hijacking An emotional Alicia Lamprecht describes to CapeTalk how hijackers got away with her son and how he was later found unharmed. 13 September 2021 12:46 PM
View all Local
IEC hopes ConCourt will dismiss DA's challenge over candidate registration Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to the IEC's Masego Sheburi about the DA's ConCourt challenge and voter registration week... 13 September 2021 1:43 PM
Chilling analysis of killings in KZN: 'ANC members competing for ward seats' KZN EWN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso and political violence monitor Mary de Haas talk to Mandy Wiener about the recent incidents. 13 September 2021 1:37 PM
Former Bok rugby coach Peter De Villiers talks about standing for mayor Lester Kiewit talks to De Villiers about his mayoral campaign in the Drakenstein Municipality. 13 September 2021 12:03 PM
View all Politics
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Quality of life in Gauteng is deteriorating – survey Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Julia De Kadt, a senior researcher at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory. 10 September 2021 3:16 PM
China's Sinovac to trial Covid-19 vaccine on 2000 children in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 10 September 2021 12:51 PM
View all Business
Briton Roshaante Anderson opens up about living as an intersex man Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was i... 12 September 2021 2:22 PM
'Depression doesn't have to be a death sentence' - Panel opens up about suicide CapeTalk host Zain Johnson facilitates a panel discussion about hope and healing after suicide. 12 September 2021 12:36 PM
Free entry to 22 beautiful Cape nature reserves for a week, starting Monday CapeNature's Access Week kicks off on 13 September. Find out which reserves offer free day entry across the Western Cape. 11 September 2021 1:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa's Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
View all Sport
All that glitters...Bonang shimmers Stateside at MTV VMAs Media personality Bonang Matheba jetted off to New York City earlier this year, telling her fans she had 'relocated' 13 September 2021 9:46 AM
Twice-jabbed Tannie Evita returns to the boards in Darling! Sara-Jayne King talks to Pieter-Dirk Uys and the organisers of fun events in and around Cape Town this weekend. 11 September 2021 9:54 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 10 September 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 10 September 2021 4:58 PM
View all Entertainment
Briton Roshaante Anderson opens up about living as an intersex man Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was i... 12 September 2021 2:22 PM
[VIDEO] Maskless woman filmed coughing at shoppers apparently fired from her job A video of a woman apparently deliberately coughing at people in a Nebraska supermarket has gone viral. 11 September 2021 5:25 PM
'It's with you all the time like your shadow' - 9/11 survivor shares his story Joe Dittmar was in one of the Twin Towers on 9/11 and got out alive. He tells his incredible story on Weekend Breakfast. 11 September 2021 12:40 PM
View all World
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
View all Africa
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react? Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business. 10 September 2021 12:00 PM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care. 9 September 2021 12:53 PM
View all Opinion
All that glitters...Bonang shimmers Stateside at MTV VMAs

13 September 2021 9:46 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Media personality Bonang Matheba jetted off to New York City earlier this year, telling her fans she had 'relocated'

- Bonang revealed in May that she had relocated to New York City and will divide her time between SA and the US - The entrepreneur turned heads at last night's MTV VMAs in a glittering catsuit - In 2020 she was named one for Forbes Africa's 50 Most Powerful Women

She stunned her fans earlier this year when she announced she had 'relocated' to New York, her spokesperson later confirming to IOL Entertainment that she would divide her time between the Big Apple and Mzansi.

And already it seems Queen B is settling in nicely in the States, making a statement on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.

The media maven and entrepreneur dazzled in a glittering Dolce and Gabbana bodysuit and statement heels as she joined the likes of Alicia Keyes, Chloe Bailey, Ed Sheeran and actress Megan Fox at the star-studded award show.

RELATED: Bonang Matheba sues for R500K over claims she introduced rapper AKA to cocaine




More from World

Briton Roshaante Anderson opens up about living as an intersex man

12 September 2021 2:22 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was intersex.

[VIDEO] Maskless woman filmed coughing at shoppers apparently fired from her job

11 September 2021 5:25 PM

A video of a woman apparently deliberately coughing at people in a Nebraska supermarket has gone viral.

'It's with you all the time like your shadow' - 9/11 survivor shares his story

11 September 2021 12:40 PM



Berlin hospitality industry suffer extreme staff shortage as 300 000 exit

10 September 2021 1:56 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Clifford Coonan.

Photographer who took iconic image on 9/11 describes moment the planes hit

10 September 2021 11:39 AM

Lester Kiewit talks to David Monderer who was out taking photos of the New York skyline when the planes hit that fateful day.

Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport'

8 September 2021 4:23 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel.

[WATCH] 3-year-old missing in Australian outback for 4 days reunited with family

8 September 2021 11:27 AM

Three-year-old Anthony Elfalak has been reunited with his family after going missing on his parent's rural property in Australia

Woman swapped at birth 19 years ago sues for €3M (R50M) over mix-up

8 September 2021 10:59 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK

7 September 2021 8:22 PM

'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski.

I fled Kabul with hundreds of dogs and cats – former British royal marine

7 September 2021 2:37 PM

Pippa Hudson interviewed former British royal marine Pen Farthing about his audacious mission to get the animals to safety.

More from Local

WC health dept. vaccine drive hits CPT taxi rank in preparation for fourth wave

13 September 2021 1:53 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to WC Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo about getting the province vaccinated ahead of the fourth wave.

Rise in black middle class getting wills in order #WillsWeek

13 September 2021 1:18 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sanlam's Moremadi Mabule about the importance of having a legally recognized will this Wills Week.

'We found him!' Mom reunited with 7-month-old baby after Observatory hijacking

13 September 2021 12:46 PM

An emotional Alicia Lamprecht describes to CapeTalk how hijackers got away with her son and how he was later found unharmed.

Former Bok rugby coach Peter De Villiers talks about standing for mayor

13 September 2021 12:03 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to De Villiers about his mayoral campaign in the Drakenstein Municipality.

'Be grateful you have a job' - toxic positivity is on the rise in the workplace

13 September 2021 11:27 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to industrial psychologist Kim-Lee Ricketts about the rise of toxic positivity in the workplace

What about Saturday and Sunday? Liquor traders upset over no weekend booze sales

13 September 2021 10:58 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to National Liquor Traders Council convener Lucky Ntimane about the level 2 regulations.

Are Covid-19 vaccines safe for South Africa's children?

13 September 2021 9:02 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to NICD epidemiologist Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha about Covid-19 vaccination for children.

"It's a write-off" - Explosion at Eskom's Kendal Power Station destroys unit

13 September 2021 8:59 AM

Refilwe Moloto gets the latest on the Kendal Power Station explosion at the weekend from energy analyst Chris Yelland

Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance

13 September 2021 8:23 AM

President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 2 from 13 September 2021.

Claims of sex attack in secret curfew-busting Cape Town nightclub

13 September 2021 7:06 AM

W Cape SAPS Communication head Novela Potelwa talks to Refilwe Moloto about allegations at the underground nightclub in Woodstock.

More from Entertainment

Twice-jabbed Tannie Evita returns to the boards in Darling!

11 September 2021 9:54 AM

Sara-Jayne King talks to Pieter-Dirk Uys and the organisers of fun events in and around Cape Town this weekend.

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 10 September 2021

10 September 2021 4:58 PM

Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week.

Artscape celebrations continue with three-day Youth to Masters Jazz Festival

9 September 2021 8:36 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to renowned jazz musician Gloria Bosman who'll be performing at the Artscape event this weekend.

Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk

9 September 2021 5:11 PM

Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo

8 September 2021 9:01 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees.

From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world

6 September 2021 11:23 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye.

Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson

6 September 2021 9:29 AM

Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'.

3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend

4 September 2021 9:40 AM

Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show.

ABBA is back! With a brand-new studio album - and a high-tech show

3 September 2021 11:46 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Popular personality Elana Afrika shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk

2 September 2021 3:13 PM

Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Afrika, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

