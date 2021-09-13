All that glitters...Bonang shimmers Stateside at MTV VMAs
- Bonang revealed in May that she had relocated to New York City and will divide her time between SA and the US - The entrepreneur turned heads at last night's MTV VMAs in a glittering catsuit - In 2020 she was named one for Forbes Africa's 50 Most Powerful Women
She stunned her fans earlier this year when she announced she had 'relocated' to New York, her spokesperson later confirming to IOL Entertainment that she would divide her time between the Big Apple and Mzansi.
And already it seems Queen B is settling in nicely in the States, making a statement on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.
The media maven and entrepreneur dazzled in a glittering Dolce and Gabbana bodysuit and statement heels as she joined the likes of Alicia Keyes, Chloe Bailey, Ed Sheeran and actress Megan Fox at the star-studded award show.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CTv45UdL2BR/
