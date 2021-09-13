Former Bok rugby coach Peter De Villiers talks about standing for mayor
On Sunday the Good Party Leader Patricia de Lille announced that former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers will be the party's mayoral candidate in the Drakenstein Municipality, a secondary city covering Paarl, Wellington, Mbekweni, Hermon, Saron, Gouda, and Simondium in the Winelands area of the Western Cape.
De Lille said: “Rugby’s loss is good people’s gain."
Is De Villiers ready for the political challenge, asks Lester?
I think we have been prepared for a time like this, you know, with all the hardship and whatever we went through in life. But, no one can come in and do miracles without the support and the help of the people.Peter de Villiers, Good Party Drakenstein mayoral candidate
We want to include everybody.Peter de Villiers, Good Party Drakenstein mayoral candidate
Did De Villiers approach the Good Party to stand as mayor or did the party approach him, Lester asks?
De Villiers says at the time De Lille started the Good Party their paths crossed.
We decided it would be good for me to be part of something that I also believe in, the values that they stand for. And that is the reason why I then joined the party, so yes let's see if we can now produce.Peter de Villiers, Good Party Drakenstein mayoral candidate
He says he and the party want to bring hope to the broader community at a time when he believes so many feel hopeless.
In the process of feeling hopeless a lot of self-respect has gone down the drain. And it is so important that we try and bring that back, that we don't want to settle for second best anymore, that we try to become the best we that we can become.Peter de Villiers, Good Party Drakenstein mayoral candidate
Lastly, he stresses the importance of living by the Constitution.
How does he plan to bring unity to the vastly differing communities in the Drakenstein Municipality, asks Lester?
People never lose the urge just to be important, to be heard.Peter de Villiers, Good Party Drakenstein mayoral candidate
People from every walk of life just want to be listened to and have their ideas taken seriously, he notes.
I think that we have neglected the fact and listened to people to hear what their views are and how they can help to make it work, and if we can just stand still for one minute and allow them to speak it would help.Peter de Villiers, Good Party Drakenstein mayoral candidate
If you exclude anybody from life you can't expect to get the best from your community.Peter de Villiers, Good Party Drakenstein mayoral candidate
More from Local
WC health dept. vaccine drive hits CPT taxi rank in preparation for fourth wave
Mandy Wiener chats to WC Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo about getting the province vaccinated ahead of the fourth wave.Read More
Rise in black middle class getting wills in order #WillsWeek
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sanlam's Moremadi Mabule about the importance of having a legally recognized will this Wills Week.Read More
'We found him!' Mom reunited with 7-month-old baby after Observatory hijacking
An emotional Alicia Lamprecht describes to CapeTalk how hijackers got away with her son and how he was later found unharmed.Read More
'Be grateful you have a job' - toxic positivity is on the rise in the workplace
Sara-Jayne King chats to industrial psychologist Kim-Lee Ricketts about the rise of toxic positivity in the workplaceRead More
What about Saturday and Sunday? Liquor traders upset over no weekend booze sales
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to National Liquor Traders Council convener Lucky Ntimane about the level 2 regulations.Read More
All that glitters...Bonang shimmers Stateside at MTV VMAs
Media personality Bonang Matheba jetted off to New York City earlier this year, telling her fans she had 'relocated'Read More
Are Covid-19 vaccines safe for South Africa's children?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to NICD epidemiologist Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha about Covid-19 vaccination for children.Read More
"It's a write-off" - Explosion at Eskom's Kendal Power Station destroys unit
Refilwe Moloto gets the latest on the Kendal Power Station explosion at the weekend from energy analyst Chris YellandRead More
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance
President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 2 from 13 September 2021.Read More
More from Politics
IEC hopes ConCourt will dismiss DA's challenge over candidate registration
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to the IEC's Masego Sheburi about the DA's ConCourt challenge and voter registration weekend.Read More
Chilling analysis of killings in KZN: 'ANC members competing for ward seats'
KZN EWN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso and political violence monitor Mary de Haas talk to Mandy Wiener about the recent incidents.Read More
Are Covid-19 vaccines safe for South Africa's children?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to NICD epidemiologist Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha about Covid-19 vaccination for children.Read More
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance
President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 2 from 13 September 2021.Read More
'There's no more money' - Ismail Lagardien says ANC cash crisis is a big problem
CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories.Read More
[VIDEO] Maskless woman filmed coughing at shoppers apparently fired from her job
A video of a woman apparently deliberately coughing at people in a Nebraska supermarket has gone viral.Read More
'It's with you all the time like your shadow' - 9/11 survivor shares his story
Joe Dittmar was in one of the Twin Towers on 9/11 and got out alive. He tells his incredible story on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
All you need to know about the voter registration weekend on 18 and 19 September
John Maytham speaks to Michael Hendrickse, the IEC's provincial electoral officer in the Western Cape.Read More
Why aren't trade unions spearheading vaccination drive for workers?
John Maytham speaks to Prof Mike Morris of UCT's Economics Dept about why unions should be acting in the collective interest.Read More