Former Bok rugby coach Peter De Villiers talks about standing for mayor

13 September 2021 12:03 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Paarl
Mayoral candidate
Peter de Villiers
2021 local elections

Lester Kiewit talks to De Villiers about his mayoral campaign in the Drakenstein Municipality.

On Sunday the Good Party Leader Patricia de Lille announced that former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers will be the party's mayoral candidate in the Drakenstein Municipality, a secondary city covering Paarl, Wellington, Mbekweni, Hermon, Saron, Gouda, and Simondium in the Winelands area of the Western Cape.

De Lille said: “Rugby’s loss is good people’s gain."

Is De Villiers ready for the political challenge, asks Lester?

I think we have been prepared for a time like this, you know, with all the hardship and whatever we went through in life. But, no one can come in and do miracles without the support and the help of the people.

Peter de Villiers, Good Party Drakenstein mayoral candidate

We want to include everybody.

Peter de Villiers, Good Party Drakenstein mayoral candidate

Did De Villiers approach the Good Party to stand as mayor or did the party approach him, Lester asks?

De Villiers says at the time De Lille started the Good Party their paths crossed.

We decided it would be good for me to be part of something that I also believe in, the values that they stand for. And that is the reason why I then joined the party, so yes let's see if we can now produce.

Peter de Villiers, Good Party Drakenstein mayoral candidate

He says he and the party want to bring hope to the broader community at a time when he believes so many feel hopeless.

In the process of feeling hopeless a lot of self-respect has gone down the drain. And it is so important that we try and bring that back, that we don't want to settle for second best anymore, that we try to become the best we that we can become.

Peter de Villiers, Good Party Drakenstein mayoral candidate

Lastly, he stresses the importance of living by the Constitution.

How does he plan to bring unity to the vastly differing communities in the Drakenstein Municipality, asks Lester?

People never lose the urge just to be important, to be heard.

Peter de Villiers, Good Party Drakenstein mayoral candidate

People from every walk of life just want to be listened to and have their ideas taken seriously, he notes.

I think that we have neglected the fact and listened to people to hear what their views are and how they can help to make it work, and if we can just stand still for one minute and allow them to speak it would help.

Peter de Villiers, Good Party Drakenstein mayoral candidate

If you exclude anybody from life you can't expect to get the best from your community.

Peter de Villiers, Good Party Drakenstein mayoral candidate



