The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
SCA may be Magashule's next move after losing court bid to fight ANC suspension

13 September 2021 4:20 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Ace Magashule
High Court
ANC suspension

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News journalist Tshidi Madia about Ace Magashule's failed appeal bid.
  • The Johannesburg High Court has dismissed Ace Magashule's attempt to overturn a court ruling upholding his suspension
  • The suspended ANC SG had his application for a leave to appeal his suspension dismissed with costs
  • Eyewitness News journo Tshidi Madia says Magashule is probably headed to the SCA next
Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule appears in the Bloemfontein High Court on 11 August 2021. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla/Pool

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed Ace Magashule’s application to appeal an earlier court judgment upholding his suspension from the ANC.

The suspended secretary-general approached the High Court to appeal a ruling by the same court in July.

The High Court found that there were no compelling reasons why leave to appeal should be granted, reports Eyewitness News journalist Tshidi Madia.

Furthermore, the court ruled that it did not believe that any other court would come to a different conclusion.

According to Madia, Magashule will likely approach the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) next as he continues to fight his suspension from the ANC.

The court has stuck to the same vein as it did when it delivered the judgment in July. It believed that it had no case and in this instance again a full bench of the High Court saying that they don't believe that another court will find differently for what it came up with when he tried to get his suspension set aside.

Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

I believe that his lawyers are still studying the judgment but chances are he'll go directly to the SCA

Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

The last time I spoke to Ace Magashule about these matters he said to me, "I will go all the way to the highest court in the land, I won't give up this fight..."

Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News



