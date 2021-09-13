What about Saturday and Sunday? Liquor traders upset over no weekend booze sales





The Liquor Traders Council has called out govt for barring off-site booze sales on Saturday and Sunday

The closure of liquor stores over the weekend encourages the illicit trade of booze, says council convener Lucky Ntimane

The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) says limiting off-site alcohol sales to weekdays will only boost the illicit market.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that off-site booze sales will be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Friday under lockdown alert level 2.

While the NLTC welcomes the 11pm curfew and the new gathering limits, the liquor body has questioned the move to prohibit weekend booze sales.

Council convener Lucky Ntimane says the decision to restrict off-site alcohol sales is not based on science or facts.

He says the liquor industry has not received sufficient support from the government as it battles to recover from continued restrictions.

"It means that the retail sector has been moved to only operating at 70% capacity in terms of time available for them... It doesn't make sense", Ntimane tells CapeTalk.

We generally welcome the announcement by the president especially with regards to the curfew as we feel that is going to affect the restaurant sector that has been the most heavily hit of the sectors within the alcohol industry. Lucky Ntimane, Convenor - National Liquor Traders Council

The issue of gatherings is going to help the restaurants as well as taverns and other establishments that serve alcohol, including the eventing space which has been under severe strain since the advent of lockdowns that we've been experiencing. Lucky Ntimane, Convenor - National Liquor Traders Council

But we still continue to question the rationality or the science of only permitting the retail sale to happen over a 5-day period... we feel that this doesn't make sense at all. Lucky Ntimane, Convenor - National Liquor Traders Council