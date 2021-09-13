'Be grateful you have a job' - toxic positivity is on the rise in the workplace





- What is the impact on employees of toxic positivity in the workplace, asks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King?

- Industrial psychologist Kim-Lee Ricketts explains that 'toxic positivity' is a manipulation technique

- Click below to listen to some examples of toxic positivity in the workplace

Do any of the following phrases sound familiar to you?

'In this economic climate, we should all be grateful to have jobs'.

How about, 'No negative vibes here please!'

If you've heard one of those phrases or variations of them at the office, it's likely your organisation is experiencing something known as 'toxic positivity'.

It’s something career experts and industrial psychologists say has become increasingly common since the start of the Covid pandemic as managers attempt to boost optimism (and maintain productivity) in the face of Covid-19 disruption and challenges.

But what is the effect of toxic positivity on the workplace and, more specifically, on employees as individuals?

Industrial psychologist Kim-Lee Ricketts joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne king to talk through some of the effects of toxic positivity.

What is toxic positivity?

It's also known as an obsession with positive thinking, putting a positive spin on everything you do...hiding the reality, denying negative emotions. Kim-Lee Ricketts, Industrial psychologist

But isn't it good to be positive?

Too much of it can become toxic - if you don't want to be seen as the one in the team who's not doing ok. Kim-Lee Ricketts, Industrial psychologist

What are some examples of what toxic positivity looks like in the workplace?

Comments like 'just look on the bright side', or, 'be grateful for the job that you have', or 'be grateful you still have a job'... Kim-Lee Ricketts, Industrial psychologist

What is the impact of toxic positivity in the workplace?

It affects people's mental health, it increases their anxiety if we create a space where everyone has to always 'be ok'. Kim-Lee Ricketts, Industrial psychologist

