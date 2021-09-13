IEC hopes ConCourt will dismiss DA's challenge over candidate registration
- The Electoral Commission hopes that the ConCourt will make a ruling this week on the opening of the candidate registrations
- The DA has approached the Constitutional Court in a bid to block the IEC's decision to reopen the candidate registration process
- Meanwhile, the IEC will hold its nationwide voter registration weekend this coming Saturday and Sunday
All eyes are on the Constitutional Court this week after the DA filed an urgent application to block the reopening of candidate registrations.
The DA wants to stop the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) from reopening the candidate registration process ahead of the upcoming local government elections.
The IEC says it hopes that the ConCourt will dismiss the DA's application this week without having to hear the matter in court.
Deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi says the IEC has not opposed the application because it wants certainty on the matter.
Because we want certainty on the matter, we are not opposing the DA on their direct access application to the Constitutional Court. We are also not opposing them on the urgency of approaching the court.Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters - Independent Electoral Commission
However, we have a different interpretation to them and our prayer is that the court must dismiss the matter on the papers even without a hearing so that there is certainty sooner rather than later.Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters - Independent Electoral Commission
We're hoping that we could get a decision before then [Friday], but given the number of parties that are involved, it is also possible that it may drag into the following week.Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters - Independent Electoral Commission
Meanwhile, the IEC is gearing up for its countrywide voter registration drive this weekend.
Sheburi says there will be approximately 23,150 voting stations opened across South Africa for the voter registration weekend.
First-time voters and people who have moved to a different voting district are encouraged to register or update their details on the voters' roll.
Voters with internet access can also check their registration status on the IEC website here.
Sheburi tells CapeTalk that the registration weekend will put the IEC's Covid-19 safety protocols to the test ahead of election day on 1 November.
People that we ask to come... are persons who are registering for the first time, persons who may have changed addresses and moved residence, and persons who want to check their registration details to confirm their status is correct.Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters - Independent Electoral Commission
There is an additional platform for those among us who have access to the internet, broadband, and smart devices.Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters - Independent Electoral Commission
The benefit of going to a voting station is so that voters may familiarise themselves with the voting station at which they will have to vote on the 1st of November.Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters - Independent Electoral Commission
Source : Clement Manyathela/EWN
