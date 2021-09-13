Rise in black middle class getting wills in order #WillsWeek
- National Wills Week will is taking place from 13-17 September 2021
- Moremadi Mabule at Sanlam Trust says while there has been an increase in people making wills since the start of the pandemic, it's still not enough
- She says there's been spike in the black middle class drawing up their last will and testament
Are you one of the thousands of South Africans who've made a will in the last 18 months?
According to the latest Sanlam study by Brand Atlas, 44% of economically active South Africans have either amended or created wills in the last year and a half with experts linking the results to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Notably, there's been an increase in members of the black middle-class choosing to draw up a will.
However, 54% of South Africans still do not have a last will and testament.
National Wills runs from Monday and concludes this Friday (13-17 September).
Moremadi Mabule, Head of Wills Operations at Sanlam Trust spoke to Refilwe Moloto on Monday.
We definitely have seen a shift, particularly in the lower-income market.Moremadi Mabule, Head of Wills Operations - Sanlam Trust
We've seen a shift in the black so-called 'middle class'Moremadi Mabule, Head of Wills Operations - Sanlam Trust
Historically, we didn't have assets...Moremadi Mabule, Head of Wills Operations - Sanlam Trust
People have started to see, it's not about older people dying or not having enough [to warrant having a will]Moremadi Mabule, Head of Wills Operations - Sanlam Trust
Most people are getting their wills done through a financial advisorMoremadi Mabule, Head of Wills Operations - Sanlam Trust
We're being warned this Wills Week to watch out for the hidden costs in so-called 'free' will - check out the podcast below.
The Morning Review's Lester Kiewit speaks to Sinal Govender, founder at Life.File
RELATED: Where there's a will, there's a way
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33804715_worried-young-african-american-couple-looking-through-bills-online.html?term=debt%2Bblack&vti=lj51dwle6urrcs53ho-1-14
More from Local
WC health dept. vaccine drive hits CPT taxi rank in preparation for fourth wave
Mandy Wiener chats to WC Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo about getting the province vaccinated ahead of the fourth wave.Read More
'We found him!' Mom reunited with 7-month-old baby after Observatory hijacking
An emotional Alicia Lamprecht describes to CapeTalk how hijackers got away with her son and how he was later found unharmed.Read More
Former Bok rugby coach Peter De Villiers talks about standing for mayor
Lester Kiewit talks to De Villiers about his mayoral campaign in the Drakenstein Municipality.Read More
'Be grateful you have a job' - toxic positivity is on the rise in the workplace
Sara-Jayne King chats to industrial psychologist Kim-Lee Ricketts about the rise of toxic positivity in the workplaceRead More
What about Saturday and Sunday? Liquor traders upset over no weekend booze sales
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to National Liquor Traders Council convener Lucky Ntimane about the level 2 regulations.Read More
All that glitters...Bonang shimmers Stateside at MTV VMAs
Media personality Bonang Matheba jetted off to New York City earlier this year, telling her fans she had 'relocated'Read More
Are Covid-19 vaccines safe for South Africa's children?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to NICD epidemiologist Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha about Covid-19 vaccination for children.Read More
"It's a write-off" - Explosion at Eskom's Kendal Power Station destroys unit
Refilwe Moloto gets the latest on the Kendal Power Station explosion at the weekend from energy analyst Chris YellandRead More
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance
President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 2 from 13 September 2021.Read More