Rise in black middle class getting wills in order #WillsWeek





National Wills Week will is taking place from 13-17 September 2021

- Moremadi Mabule at Sanlam Trust says while there has been an increase in people making wills since the start of the pandemic, it's still not enough

- She says there's been spike in the black middle class drawing up their last will and testament

Are you one of the thousands of South Africans who've made a will in the last 18 months?

According to the latest Sanlam study by Brand Atlas, 44% of economically active South Africans have either amended or created wills in the last year and a half with experts linking the results to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Notably, there's been an increase in members of the black middle-class choosing to draw up a will.

However, 54% of South Africans still do not have a last will and testament.

National Wills runs from Monday and concludes this Friday (13-17 September).

Moremadi Mabule, Head of Wills Operations at Sanlam Trust spoke to Refilwe Moloto on Monday.

We definitely have seen a shift, particularly in the lower-income market. Moremadi Mabule, Head of Wills Operations - Sanlam Trust

We've seen a shift in the black so-called 'middle class' Moremadi Mabule, Head of Wills Operations - Sanlam Trust

Historically, we didn't have assets... Moremadi Mabule, Head of Wills Operations - Sanlam Trust

People have started to see, it's not about older people dying or not having enough [to warrant having a will] Moremadi Mabule, Head of Wills Operations - Sanlam Trust

Most people are getting their wills done through a financial advisor Moremadi Mabule, Head of Wills Operations - Sanlam Trust

We're being warned this Wills Week to watch out for the hidden costs in so-called 'free' will - check out the podcast below.

The Morning Review's Lester Kiewit speaks to Sinal Govender, founder at Life.File

