'We found him!' Mom reunited with 7-month-old baby after Observatory hijacking
- A Cape Town mom has been reunited with her 7-month old baby Henco after a botched hijacking in Observatory
- Alicia Lamprecht says hijackers stole her vehicle in Obs on Monday morning while her baby boy was strapped in his car seat at the back
- The hijackers later abandoned the vehicle but the child was not inside
- Little Henco was eventually tracked down in Maitland
Cape Town mom Alicia Lamprecht can hold her 7-month-old son in her arms again after a hijacking nightmare on Monday morning.
Lamprecht's car was hijacked in Bishop Road, Observatory with her baby inside the vehicle.
Hijackers later ditched her car in Mowbray but the baby was nowhere to be found.
Woodstock police followed various leads and later found the boy in Maitland.
The baby was apparently dropped on the side of the road still strapped to his car seat when a woman heard him crying.
An emotional Lamprecht says little Henco is safe and sound, and the family is breathing a sigh of relief following the ordeal.
I'm very emotional but I'm doing well. We found him!... Somewhere in Maitland. The police found him. They were doing an exceptional job.Alicia Lamprecht, Cape Town mom
I was busy talking with a friend and someone hijacked my car literally not even two meters away from me. My baby was in the backseat.Alicia Lamprecht, Cape Town mom
I tracked my car to Mowbray. We found the car but not the baby... the car trackers and police came out and started helping us to try find him. They found him here in Maitland... I'm not sure what happened.Alicia Lamprecht, Cape Town mom
They threw him out of the car apparently. Out of a moving vehicle with the car seat. A mom heard him cry and she went and picked him up.Alicia Lamprecht, Cape Town mom
Colonel Alroy van der Berg from the Woodstock police station says police officers were earlier following leads in Maitland, Mowbray and Pinelands to trace the whereabouts of the baby.
Van der Berg says local SAPS, security companies, the Observatory Improvement District (Obsid), and the flying squad all worked together on the case.
The car was taken with the 7-month-old baby still inside.Lt Col Alroy van der Berg, Acting station commander - Woodstock SAPS
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_83662442_baby-child-sitting-in-car-seat-with-safety-belt-locked-protection.html
